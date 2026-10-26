Trump Melts Down After 'Grossly Incompetent' Obama Epically Rips Him In Rally Speech

President Donald Trump lashed out at former President Barack Obama in a post on Truth Social after Obama criticized Trump at a rally for Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed on Saturday.

Obama had earlier called out the "corruption," "chaos," and overall "foolishness" of Trump's administration at a rally also used to drum up support for Democratic Michigan gubernatorial nominee Jocelyn Benson.

At one point, Obama criticized Trump's foreign policy, specifically calling out Trump's threats to annex Canadian territory amid an ongoing trade war with Canada, once one of the United States' key allies, remarking:

"And the weirdest thing is, he's the toughest when it comes to tariffs and trade wars. On that well-known evil empire, Canada. That historical adversary of ours. Canada!"

"It's your neighbor. It's a few minutes' drive over the bridge! These are the people who gave us Martin Short and maple syrup. They are the nicest people! They are so nice, and somehow we've gotten them so mad because they are just constantly being abused and talked about."

'He's talking about annexing their country, making it the 51st state, and so rather than these tariffs bring down the deficit like he said they would, they're driving up your prices."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Obama also stressed to those in attendance why the midterm elections on November 3 are so important:

"This election is our last best chance to at least rein in some of the foolishness of this administration. Is the circuit breaker in the system. We've gotta flip that circuit breaker and bring some accountability to this government."

"We need to start showing the American people who are hungry for solutions what real leadership looks like, what concrete plans look like that actually lower costs and make healthcare more affordable and make housing more affordable and get utility bills under control."

"We can't just be against something, we've got to be for something. We gotta start showing what a future on the other side of this administration can look like, and that starts with all of you."

"It starts with you electing Jocelyn Benson governor. It starts with you sending Abdul El-Sayed to the United States Senate."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Obama's remarks soon caught Trump's attention and Trump responded with the following message in a Truth Social post published well after midnight on Sunday:

“Obama was a grossly incompetent President! He paid off Iran with $Billions, and gave them a road to a Nuclear Weapon. He said that Crooked Hillary Clinton was going to WIN, he campaigned hard for her, and she lost in all directions and ways. He then campaigned full out for Kamala, and likewise, she lost.”

El-Sayed, a democratic socialist, has faced accusations from his opponent Mike Rogers and other Republicans—including Trump—that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. This accusation is just the most prominent one in a slew of attacks that are based in Islamophobia.

And Trump employed this line of attack again when he wrote:

“Now he’s campaigning for a Muslim Brotherhood Jihadist, who hates Jews and Blacks and AMERICANS and TRUMP, and he is going to lose, also. He’s a Fake Doctor, who runs what is considered to be the WORST CLINIC IN AMERICA.”

“I won Michigan, BIG, have brought back the Car Industry, the Air Force Base, and everything else. Also, more jobs than ever before. Michigan doesn’t want an arrogant, Open Borders, Fake Doctor, Jihadist, whose reputation will only get worse as more information is revealed - And there’s plenty."

"VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS! He will never let you down!"

You can see what Trump wrote below.

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Trump was widely criticized after his post went viral.





Polls indicate that El-Sayed and Rogers are competitive in Michigan; multiple surveys show Rogers trailing El-Sayed by several percentage points. A majority of voters believe El-Sayed will beat Rogers in the race for the Senate.

However, in the last few weeks, Republicans have escalated Islamophobic attacks against El-Sayed to suggest he does not have Americans' best interests at heart.

El-Sayed has said these attacks merely show how much Republicans "want to distract you from the issues at hand." He said Republicans "want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."