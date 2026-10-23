'The Craft' Star Speaks Out After New Bratz Dolls Were Sent To Influencers But Not Original Cast

Bratz enthusiasts have a lot to be excited about right now, as a new collection of the dolls have rolled out, this time inspired specifically by the original cast of the 1996 horror film The Craft, from which Bratz dolls came to be.



But just because it's an exciting campaign doesn't mean it's perfect.

The 1996 film featured a cast of four powerful women, who are still all very well known for their part in the film and the eventual doll line: Rachel True, Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, and Neve Campbell.

When Rachel True heard about the new Bratz doll line and that the four dolls were going to be modeled specifically off of the actors, she was excited about the creative reprisal of the role from 30 years ago.

Specifically, True was looking forward to having Bratz dolls of her own.

True excitedly shared on X:

"This is amazing! Now I have an official Funko Pop Doll & official Bratz doll!"

True also made one critical note:

"It'd be even more amazing if the actors got a cut of the Hot Topic/doll moola."

You can see the post here:

But True soon changed her tune, because the marketing campaign sent out promotional dolls, but they sent them to social media influencers, rather than the actors who brought this possibility about.

True went back to X to call out the slight:

"Bratz sending influencers 'The Craft' dolls, but not sending the cast a set is very 2026."

"Also, I wish my legs were that long."

You can see her post here:

Fans were equally frustrated by the slight in the marketing campaign.





























This campaign is surely not the only one that has cashed in on a film's popularity without giving a nod to the actors who made the film, and resulting creative projects, possible.

But it's a great example of how actors create memorable characters, only to be forgotten while others capitalize on their creativity.