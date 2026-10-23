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Larry David's New Satirical Essay Mocking Democratic Socialists Isn't Sitting Well With People

Larry David
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David's new satirical essay for Air Mail mocking the Democratic Socialists of America is facing backlash for sounding more like a Boomer gripe than actual social commentary.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotOct 23, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Seinfeld co-creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David took aim at the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in a new satirical essay for Air Mail. But rather than people finding humor in his latest effort at comedy, there have been a lot of "OK, Boomer" reactions to the 79-year-old David.

In his essay, David trots out a lot of the same rhetoric employed by MAGA Republicans in their attack ads, on social media, and in debates with Democratic candidates—even if they can't even define what socialism is.

Part of the problem lies in that after reading the piece, people were unclear who David is lampooning. Was he attacking the DSA using tired stereotypes perpetuated by the MAGA movement or was he mocking MAGA Republicans and their anti-DSA rhetoric or something else?

Either way, David hasn't seen this much online backlash since he decided to ad lib and strangle Sesame Street's Elmo on a live broadcast of the TODAY show.

Reviews of the essay online were harsh, including a YouTube reading of it by Millennial Caroline Kwan, captioned:

"Larry David is yet the latest comedian to prove himself to be hacky and cringe. Caroline reads and reacts to his recent piece in 'Air Mail' attempting to satirize the DSA."

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When the video was shared on Bluesky, the poster noted:

"you can skip the reading of [Larry David's] article, which is such hackey, boomer-coded, facebook slop."

That sentiment was shared by many online.

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This was clearly a swing and a miss by David who had recently gained new fans and high praise for skewering MAGA politics on his new HBO show Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America. The show was produced in part by former Democratic President Barack and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

Maybe bring some of that energy to your next attempt at humor, Larry.

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