Meghan McCain Just Called Out MAGA Women With 'Mar-A-Lago Face' In A 'Spicy' Hot Take

Republican and former The View co-host Meghan McCain sparked a wave of commentary on X after she remarked on the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face" phenomenon.
“Mar-a-Lago face” is a term describing a cosmetic and fashion aesthetic associated with some conservative and Republican figures in the United States. The look typically combines cosmetic procedures, such as lip fillers, Botox, jaw contouring and cosmetic dental work, with spray tans, false eyelashes and dark, smoky eye makeup.
The term takes its name from Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s Florida residence and resort club and the specific look is considered a status symbol in his inner circle. Earlier this month, philanthropist Susan Dell—the wife of billionaire Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell—attracted attention for looking very much the part during an Oval Office event to promote Trump Accounts.
McCain took to X and commented:
"I’m going to say something spicy that’s going to piss a lot of you off… Republicans really need to elevate and highlight more women in our party who have NOT had bizarre or botched plastic surgery that is both distracting and made a mockery all over the internet."
You can see her post below.
As many pointed out, "Mar-a-Lago face" is really just part of the Trump administration's brand at this point.
Others were firmer.
"Mar-a-Lago face" continues to be the subject of considerable debate, becoming a pretty consistent subject and online meme the more polarized politics have become.
Barnard College professor Anne Higonnet argues that the aesthetic associated with “Mar-a-Lago face” signals physical submission to Trump by emphasizing traditionally feminine and masculine features.
Melissa Rein Lively, a MAGA political operative, rejects the suggestion that the look represents submission or constraint, telling Le Journal de Montréal that her beauty and fitness routines—including exercise, regular hair appointments, manicures, eyebrow grooming and Botox—are entirely her own choice.
Larry David's New Satirical Essay Mocking Democratic Socialists Isn't Sitting Well With People