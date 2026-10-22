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Woman Sounds Off About 'Worst First Date Of My Life' After Guy Made Truly Unhinged Request

Screenshots from @itsvictoriavega's TikTok
@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

TikToker Victoria Vega shared a viral video following a first date after the guy, who was "high as a kite," made a bizarre request and spent the entire time checking out other women.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 22, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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There are bad first dates, there are the worst first dates ever, and then there are the dates that are so terrible, you can't help but wonder how they occurred in the first place.

TikToker Victoria Vega, for example, went on a first date with a guy after what she thought was a promising start, but when she actually went on the date, it was nothing like she'd expected. In fact, she called it the worst first date of her life.

First of all, she described the guy as stoned and "high as a motherfreaking kite," which is not a great place to start.

Throughout the date, many weird things happened, including the guy staring incessantly at a group of beautiful women gathered around the table next to theirs, admitting that he peed in his sink at home, and claiming to never wash his hair with shampoo or conditioner.

The guy even demanded that Vega smell his hair while shoving his "dirty hair into my face" after making claims about his showering practices.

The date got so bad that Vega even went so far as to ask the guy if he was even interested in her at all or if he found her to be "appalling to him" just to try to get a measure of his commitment to the date.

But the date ended very quickly. The two only had one drink each, with Vega rushing through hers, and no mention of a follow-up meeting.

While she recorded the video, she was recounting the date while walking through the city, on the way to "eat her feelings" at a local pizza place.

You can watch the video here:

Fellow TikTokers were appalled by how Vega was treated.

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

@itsvictoriavega/TikTok

Some dates simply are not meant to be, but this is one of those situations where it's questionable why the date happened at all. If the guy was so uninterested that he behaved like this, there was no reason to even schedule the date. Or if he was nervous and reacted this way to try to cope with his feelings, that's a whole other issue.

Hopefully this is the worst first date the TikToker will ever go on.

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