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Woman Details 'Absolutely Horrible' Experience Dating Celebrity She Met On Tinder In Viral TikTok

Screenshots from @stephaniematto's TikTok
@stephaniematto/TikTok

TikToker @stephaniematto shared her awful experience dating an unnamed celebrity when she was living in Los Angeles trying to make it as an actor after meeting him on Tinder.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 12, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Most of us have at least one, if not a few, dating horror stories under our belt.

The possible scenarios only escalate if we live in a celebrity-centric area like Los Angeles or New York.

TikToker @stephaniematto, for example, was reminiscing about the time she moved out to LA at 26 years old to try her hand at acting. Her acting career didn't exactly pan out, so she turned to exotic dancing.

She was also interested in dating someone, so she created an account on Tinder, and soon after, she connected with a celebrity who was on a popular baseball-focused HBO show at the time.

The pair talked back and forth for a while before agreeing to go on a first date at a comedy club where the celebrity would be performing. The TikToker brought a friend to watch the show, and after the show, her friend went home, not wanting to be a third wheel.

After sharing some drinks and some laughs, the TikToker invited herself to the celebrity's home, where they stayed up until 4:00 AM, talking about her ex-boyfriend, who'd disappeared from her life supposedly because he had a brain tumor, only for her to later find out that he had a wife and children that he'd been hiding from her.

The celebrity seemed interested, and TikToker @stephaniematto thought the date went well, but she didn't hear from him after their late-night excursion.

After that date, her work at the club slowed down, so she signed up for a "sugar daddy" website in the hopes of earning some money that way.

Right away, she heard from the same celebrity again, who admitted to using that website and finding her on there. He asked her some questions about her interest in using the site, and she could tell he was interested in the prospect, so she decided to try her luck.

The pair went on a few more dates, and he also started to give her money for various things, including $300 for a car payment, as long as she was mean to him.

After they did this for a while, the TikToker admitted that she could really see the relationship going somewhere, and she thought that the guy genuinely liked her, so she probed the idea of making their relationship official.

The celebrity immediately turned her down, stating that he actually had arrangements like hers with multiple women, including his personal assistant, and the relationship was over after that.

You can watch the video here:

Some called the TikToker out, saying that the "horrible" part of the dating experience would be hearing about someone else's ex.

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

Others agreed and said that a relationship dynamic like this kind of sounded like a dream.

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

@stephaniematto/TikTok

This is a great example of how everyone likes and tolerates different things in their relationships.

While this was horrible for the TikToker, others thought it sounded like a great option, and while she wanted to escalate the arrangement to a romantic relationship, it clearly wasn't the right fit for the celebrity.

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