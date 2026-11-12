Kathy Hochul Has A+ Reaction After Defeated MAGA Rep. 'Leaves Door Open' For Future New York Gubernatorial Run

New York Governor Kathy Hochul's press office had a hilarious response to a New York Post report that outgoing Republican Representative Mike Lawler is leaving the "door open" for a future run for governor of the state.

Lawler, a hardline supporter of President Donald Trump, was previously encouraged by GOP leaders a year and a half ago not to pursue a gubernatorial bid, hoping instead he’d help them keep the seat.

Now, he says he has no plans to run for Congress again but has nonetheless not ruled out running for governor or a different statewide office come 2030, telling reporters he has "no regrets" about his 2026 campaign.

He said:

“If running for office in a different capacity presents itself, great. If not, fine."

Lawler also expressed a desire to help rebuild the state Republican Party, saying its members will have to learn how to work together because the "circular firing squad is not helping anybody."

Hochul's team shut down Lawler's aspirations for office with a tweet that took a dig at the New York Jets football team, which has the longest championship drought among New York's major professional sports franchises. The Jets have not qualified let alone won a Super Bowl since their lone 1968 championship appearance.

The account for the governor's official press office remarked:

"Also hearing the Jets have left the door open to winning the Super Bowl this year."

You can see the post below.

Hochul has no chill–and a little self-deprecation goes a long way.





Lawler acknowledged that "the bottom fell out" of his own race for re-election in the swing 17th House District. He said Republicans “got obliterated in red states," adding that “New York was not going to be an outlier.”

Considering this is the same man who angered his own constituents after he had a woman dragged out of his town hall for pressing him on his loyalty to Trump, we don't necessarily believe he's had any change of heart.