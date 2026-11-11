Somewhere along the way, Hollywood decided popcorn needed its own cinematic universe. Buckets have become bigger, stranger, and increasingly questionable, leaving moviegoers wondering whether they're buying a snack or adopting a plastic creature.

Yet among these unhinged concession-stand collectibles, a Heated Rivalry tin featuring two shirtless hockey players somehow became the breaking point for one suburban pearl-clutcher.

The scene of the alleged offense? A Regal theater in Marysville, Washington, where a mother had taken her children to see The Cat in the Hat. Naturally, conservative commentator Brandi Kruse brought this pressing development to public attention.

Kruse walked viewers through the family outing that started it all:

“The mom took her kids, one a toddler, the other two preteens, to Marysville's Regal Cinema to see Cat in the Hat. And this is what they were met by. Oh, gosh. Some collectible popcorn tins.”

The $26.99 tins feature Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie shirtless, facing each other against a black background. No naked backsides, no bedroom gymnastics, not even a strategically positioned hockey puck to cover a nip slip.

Just two men looking like they're about to make a very important decision about their personal space:

A mom took her kids to Regal Cinema in Marysville, Washington, to watch Cat in the Hat. They were greeted by these Heated Rivalry popcorn buckets – a raunchy TV series that features an*l sex scenes. https://t.co/Vd8G0xdDlI

— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) November 8, 2026

Perhaps the mother could have taken a lesson from Dr. Seuss: You can see two men, here or there, and your kids won't magically turn gay anywhere. Grab the popcorn, enjoy the movie, and leave the moral panic to the Grinch.

Not to be out-outraged, Kruse walked viewers through the next shocking detail:

“But the line, like, it's like part of the line getting up to concessions. So you really can't avoid it either, I would say. That's going to be at eye level for a kid.”

Imagine the paperwork if every shirtless man in public needed a child-safety assessment. Beaches would never recover.

Luckily, one unoffended fan gave us a closer look:

eating my slop out of the heated rivalry popcorn bucket like a pig at a trough https://t.co/JB25fhkplE

— sarah 🪴 (@rozannoyed) November 4, 2026

More hockey—I mean butter, please.

Of course, Heated Rivalry fans know there's more to this TV-MA love story than a couple of well-defined torsos. The series follows hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose fierce competition on the ice gives way to a secret romance off it.

The show's popularity has made its leading men fan favorites, which helps explain why Regal figured their faces—and everything below them—might sell a few extra snacks.

But Kruse wasn't buying the appeal and brought Fifty Shades of Grey into the group chat:

“And people are like, well, you just care because they're gay. No, can you imagine, like, a Fifty Shades of Grey popcorn bucket with her, like, bra in bondage or something and in a bra.”

Funny, she should mention bras. This summer's Supergirl had a torso-shaped drink cup modeled after her form-fitting costume, complete with sculpted chest and cape. There's no indication Kruse objected to children sipping soda from Supergirl's cleavage.

Then there's Dune: Part Three, which gave fans a double sandworm bucket featuring two tooth-lined mouths:

Wolverine also got in on the feeding frenzy. In 2024, Deadpool & Wolverine o ffered a popcorn bucket shaped like his head, mouth wide open.

Apparently, everyone and everything wants a bite:

#Deadpool & Wolverine Popcorn Bucket Moviefone

Which brings us to the great philosophical question of our time. If a child sees a Heated Rivalry popcorn tin, do they suddenly become gay, or simply ask for extra butter? Science suggests the latter is considerably more likely.

The beleaguered parent remains unidentified, but Kruse is no mystery. A former Seattle television journalist and host of [un]Divided with Brandi Kruse, she's faced scrutiny over whether her political advocacy should have been subject to lobbying disclosure requirements.

The internet, however, wasn't buying what Kruse was selling with this concession-stand scandal:













































Season 2 of Heated Rivalry is already assembling its next lineup. Justice Smith and Charlie Gillespie will portray the couple at the center of Rachel Reid's Role Model, with Emily Hampshire, Edvin Ryding, Robert Naylor, Sabrina Jalees, and Priyanka (Mark Suknanan) among the new additions.

The series is expected back in spring 2027.

Until then, Regal is giving fans a different kind of workout. Episodes 5 and 6 hit 4DX theaters on November 16, where moving seats and environmental effects promise to make the romance a little less hands-off.

Here's the announcement of the immersive experience:

We've reached an extraordinary moment in entertainment history. A hockey romance can now physically move its audience, while two shirtless men on a popcorn tin can shake the very foundations of hetero fragility.