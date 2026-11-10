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MAGA Actor Randy Quaid Hit With His Own Past Tweet After Claiming Texas Election Was 'Rigged'

Randy Quaid
Erika Goldring/Getty Images

After conservative actor Randy Quaid spoke out on X to claim that the Texas midterms were "100% rigged," his tweet from just a few weeks ago came back to bite him.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 10, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Social media users were quick to shut down conservative actor Randy Quaid after he spoke out against the Texas midterm election results, insisting Democrats had "100% rigged" the election.

Texas Democrats swept every statewide race, winning the governorship and a U.S. Senate seat for the first time in decades. The election between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton in the race for the U.S. Senate was over before Election Day even hit because Talarico received more early votes than Paxton received in total.

Gina Hinojosa also stunned the country after beating Greg Abbott to become the first Latina to be elected to serve as governor of the state.

Quaid is not happy, obviously.

He claimed:

"100% rigged. This time they [Democrats] are caught."

You can see his post below.

But it didn't take long for liberal commentator Brian Tyler Cohen to resurface a tweet Quaid published late last month in which he claimed that Texas "is too big to rig!!!"

Cohen summed up Quaid's hypocrisy with a simple "This you?"

You can see Cohen's post and Quaid's resurfaced tweet below.


Screenshot of Randy Quaid's post @RandyRRQuaid/X

Quaid was swiftly mocked.


Quaid, who has Academy Award, BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominations behind him for his work in major film and television roles, has derailed his career in recent years.

The actor and his wife were arrested on alleged fraud and burglary charges in the last 15 years and once fled to Canada, where they unsuccessfully petitioned the government there for asylum protections and argued they feared for their lives living in the United States.

Quaid is a devoted follower of President Donald Trump and has even been praised by Trump in the past. Quaid has for years promoted the baseless conspiracy theory that Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Trump has previously shared videos Quaid posted alleging fraud had taken place.

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