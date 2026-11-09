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Erika Kirk Slams 'Beyond Disgusting' Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Death After Video From Dave Chappelle's Show Leaks

Erika Kirk; Dave Chappelle
Caylo Seals/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI

After a video leaked from comedian Dave Chappelle's show at Madison Square Garden in which he jokes that he feels "better" since Charlie Kirk's killing, Kirk's widow Erika slammed the mockery on X—and was swiftly called out for her hypocrisy.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 09, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Comedian Dave Chappelle managed to anger his staunchest supporters by joking about one of their own during a recent Madison Square Garden performance.

Footage from Saturday's performance of his Karmageddon tour stop in New York City was shared online. A joke the comedian made quickly drew backlash from the same people who called his transphobia "just jokes" and an example of him exercising his "Freedom of Speech."

But instead of singing the same tune, the MAGA minions and the Manosphere went in on Chappelle online for daring to joke about late Turning Point USA figurehead Charlie Kirk.

You can see the clip of Chappelle's performance here:

As some noted, Chappelle was mimicking a joke about George Floyd that MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe used during Netflix's The Roast of Kevin Hart back in May. At the time, those now condemning Chappelle defended Hinchcliffe for the same exact joke.

At another point, Chappelle said:

"Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better."
"I'll just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood?' Ohhh..."

Leading the charge to castigate Chappelle was Kirk's widow Erika, who recently finished her own Make Heaven Crowded Tour for Turning Point USA Faith.

On Sunday, Erika Kirk posted on X:

"To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting."
"My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives."
"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together."
"You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life. This should not be so hard."
"Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates."

You can see her post here:

But people weren't exactly leaping to either Kirk's defense in her comments.











Erica Kirk drew widespread criticism and mockery for her choices and behavior after her husband's death. It doesn't look like people are ready to forget yet.

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