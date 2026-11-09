Erika Kirk Slams 'Beyond Disgusting' Jokes About Charlie Kirk's Death After Video From Dave Chappelle's Show Leaks

The meme originated on X, posted by user @intomatthew, and featured the caption "a moment of silence for Republicans," as if someone were calling for condolences for the losers.

Below that, the user wrote "me [as f*ck]" along with a clip of Grande singing on her recent Eternal Sunshine Tour.

But of course Grande doesn't just sing. She SINGS, with one of the most powerhouse voices in the biz. So that "moment of silence"? It's Grande absolutely bringing the house down with her ballad "Dangerous Woman."

The meme quickly went viral since it so perfectly taps into the obvious mood of the nation right now.

Which could probably best be summed up by a line from The Wizard of Oz, the source material for the Wicked films that have made Grande a movie star: "Ding dong the witch is dead."

Or, you know, the GOP is on its way to being dead, anyway. Sorry guys, even your own party members tried to tell you ten years ago that this would happen!

Anyway, after going viral, the meme featuring Grande made its way to Instagram, where attorney, influencer and podcaster @rebmasel reposted it.

Masel's post has garnered more than 140,000 likes and counting, nearly 13,000 reposts and more than 200 comments.

And as several eagle-eyed fans noticed, there was quite an A-lister among those hundreds of thousands of likes: Grande herself.

On X, another user posted a screenshot of Grande's like and posted it as a reply to the original poster's meme.

To which he understandably replied:

"SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP."

Her like on the Instagram post wasn't Grande's only commentary on the midterms though. She shared several celebratory posts on her Instagram Stories as well.

@arianagrande/Instagram

And she was in good, if relatively sparse, company.

Most celebrities have been content to just stay silent for the past year and a half—if they weren't gleefully signing up to join MAGA world themselves, that is, as in the case of people like Kim Kardashian and even Oprah Winfrey, who had no hesitation showing up to the wedding of Jeff Bezos, one of Trump's biggest donors.

But since Tuesday, the few who have remained vocal about their principles throughout this incredibly dark year and half were downright gleeful.

Finneas O'Connoll posted a celebratory joke to his Instagram Story praising Texas for going blue.





Stars like Pedro Pascal, Steven Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, who've all been vocal in their criticism of the Trump movement, all made celebratory posts and comments as well.

White Lotus star Carrie Coon also spoke out on X.

Actor Mark Ruffalo posted a beautiful thank you post to all the organizers and activists who made the "Blue Tsunami" happen.

Actor John Leguizamo posted a jubilant video supporting the results.





And longtime Trump critic Bette Midler got in on the positive vibes too.

Most others, however, were stone silent just like they have been for the past two years. That silence is pretty deafening right about now.