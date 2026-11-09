Corgi At NFL Game Goes Viral After Making Daring Escape During Halftime Show In Hilarious Video

Sports are funny in that people will have very loud opinions and big feelings about their favorite teams, players, and who makes it to the annual championship. But the minute a corgi makes a run for it on the field? We're all Team Corgi.

During the recent NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, an adorable dog race took place in the Bank of America stadium during the halftime show.

But a corgi named Lennox decided to spice things up by making a break for it, leaving behind the halftime spotlight and creating a spotlight all his own.

The situation quickly escalated from one field security guard chasing Lennox, to two, to four before one of the men dropped into a football tackle, just off the 40-yard line, another field security guard raising his hands in victory.

Lennox lasted on the field for a full 40 seconds and has been applauded for his speed, evasion of multiple tackles, and just knowing how to have a good time.

You can watch a video of his victory here:

Another angle showing the chase was caught here:

Viewers applauded the little corgi, arguing that he made the game much grander than it otherwise would have been.

































Admittedly, it was a solid game on its own, keeping fans on the edge of their seats until the end, in a 26-21 win for Denver.

But what really brought the game home for a lot of people was one little renegade pup, not even during the main part of the event!

This is a great reminder that watching games can still be a really fun time, even for people who aren't the biggest sports fans. With multiple dogs making their way onto the field this year, you never really know what you're going to get!