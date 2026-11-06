Katie Miller Reveals That She Didn't Actually Vote In The Midterms—And Her Reason Is Getting Major Side-Eye

Controversial Republican President Donald Trump's MAGA movement took a major hit in the midterms.

For some inexplicable reason, Bari Weiss' CBS News decided Katie Miller, the wife of Trump White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and the Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, was the expert to consult on why Tuesday's results went so badly for her husband's boss and her husband's Project 2025 Christian nationalist, White supremacist agenda.

That expert analysis laid the blame at the feet of MAGA mothers that Miller claimed were simply too busy to vote.

Miller told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell:

"You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls."

Apparently Republican women were also too busy to utilize early and absentee voting options available in every state or the mailed ballots of the eight states—California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, and Washington—that primarily conduct voting via the postal service.

You can watch Miller blame mothers for MAGA midterm losses here in a clip shared and commented on by The Bulwark correspondent Sarah Matthews:

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When O’Donnell asked if Miller, as a mother of four children, had voted, she responded:

"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia when you vote, you dox your own address, and so I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up."

O'Donnell's cohost, Tony Dokoupil, then made a conciliatory remark trying to bolster Miller's weak excuse for not voting.

People quickly refuted Miller's excuse about not voting in Virginia because of doxxing.

Three main points were made to rebut Miller's excuse.

First, the Millers live in taxpayer funded military housing on a secure military base—not exactly a place the general public can easily access. And the Millers commandeering military housing for their own use, like other members of the Trump administration, was already public knowledge after being written about by The Atlantic in 2025.

Second, only authorized Virginia Secretary of State personnel see a voter's address, so Miller's address would be as secure as it is with the post office or her husband's employer.

Third, Virginia allows voters to use a PO Box as their address in lieu of a physical address, so Katie Miller could have voted without doxxing her home address.

So Miller is either ignorant of Virginia voting laws or lied about her reason for not voting.

People weren't buying what Miller was selling.

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Many cited that in the days leading up to and on election day, Miller harped about conservatives doing their duty and voting.

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Others noted the Millers are vocal advocates of requiring a government ID, which shows a person's address, to vote.

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Doxxing for thee, but not for she?

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Whatever Miller's appearance on CBS News was supposed to accomplish, it seems to have missed the mark.

Sort of like all of Trump's MAGA rallies and candidate endorsements leading up to the midterms.