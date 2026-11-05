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TikToker's Hilariously Embarrassing Interaction With Girl At Her Church After Seeing 'Batons' Under Her Chair Has Us Cringing Hard

Screenshots from TikToker @ivymarieplay's video
@ivymarieplay/TikTok

TikToker @ivymarieplay shared an embarrassing interaction she once had with a girl at her old megachurch as a teen after noticing what she thought were "batons" under the girl's chair—and the cringe is real.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We're all going to find ourselves in awkward situations from time to time, and sometimes, it still happens when we're trying to be kind.

TikToker @ivymarieplay, for example, shared a story about the time that she tried to start a friendly conversation with a new girl at her mega church, only to embarrass both of them so much that the girl never came back for a second visit.

The TikToker, who considers herself to be extremely extroverted, had the best of intentions during a group talk when she approached a girl she'd never seen at the church before with her head down.

She attempted to start the conversation several times, getting very little in return, and that was when she noticed the batons under the girl's chair.

The TikToker, looking back on the moment, had gotten excited, thinking that she finally had a way to get through to this girl, make her feel included and seen by a stranger, and maybe even make a friend.

So, knowing very little about baton twirling, she did her best to ask questions about the use of her batons, how long she'd been twirling, and other similar questions, all of which was still met with very little feedback.

Finally, the guest leaned forward and whispered something that made the TikToker realize that those were not "batons" at all:

"I'm blind."

The TikToker had been gesturing, and according to her story, even holding and spinning, what was actually a collapsible guidance cane.

You can watch the video here:

@ivymarieplay

TikTok · ivymarieplay

Some fellow TikTokers found the story to be incredibly funny:

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

Others could not stop cringing in their secondhand embarrassment:

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

@ivymarieplay/TikTok

This is one of those situations that feels unbearably embarrassing, because the TikToker will never know if the girl caught on that this was a genuine mistake while she was trying to welcome her, or if she was using the opportunity to mock the new guest visiting the church for the first time.

Hopefully, the girl understood what had happened and simply decided that the church wasn't the right fit for her.

At the end of the day, though, TikToker @ivymarieplay has clearly figured out how to laugh at herself when she makes mistakes—and in a situation like this, that's really the best thing someone could give themselves.

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