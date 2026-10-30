New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Has Hilariously Blunt Reaction After Nicki Minaj Calls Her An 'Evil Woman'

New York Governor Kathy Hochu had some blunt advice for rapper Nicki Minaj after Minaj, who has aligned herself with the MAGA movement and been campaigning for Republicans, called her an "evil woman" in a bizarre tweet.
Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago, is not a U.S. citizen, and cannot vote in any elections or hold federal office, has attracted further attention this week after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung suggested she could be the next White House press secretary after filming a conversation he had with her on Air Force One.
Minaj posted the following tweet attacking Hochul and suggesting Democrats "should forfeit her seat":
"Kathy Hochul is an evil woman. The Democratic Party should forfeit her seat because even if she wins, she will be of great consequence to them. Downward spiral for her. She will not escape God’s wrath. She did not denounce evil when she had the chance."
You can see Minaj's post below.
When asked about Minaj's comments during a campaign stop in Albany, Hochul was firm:
"I think she should ought to get outside and get offline a little more. And stop going to Trump rallies because it's kinda poisoning your mind."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
Minaj's self-serving support for the GOP has paid off given she's bragged that her application for U.S. citizenship is getting the fast-track treatment. President Donald Trump's "gold card" creates a fast track to U.S. citizenship for wealthy immigrants willing to pay $1 million, plus a $15,000 processing fee.
Minaj has acknowledged she is not a citizen, previously saying that people "would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."
It is possible that her husband Kenneth Petty’s 1995 conviction for attempted first-degree rape of a 16-year-old would make Minaj ineligible for a green card through marriage. The couple were later sued by Petty’s accuser, Jennifer Hough, who alleged harassment, intimidation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Additionally, her closeness to the Trump administration has sparked speculation that she is trying to secure a presidential pardon for her brother, Jelani Maraj, who was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.
Given all these facts, it's a little odd to hear Minaj calling Hochul "evil"—and people were quick to call her out while applauding Hochul's response.
You might want to take several seats, Nicki.