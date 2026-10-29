Jesse Ventura Brutally Rips 'Coward' Trump For Avoiding Military Service After Trump Touts Himself As Great Military Leader

Minneapolis-born ex-pro-wrestler and former Reform Party Governor of Minnesota Jesse Ventura minced no words when he shared how he feels about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.
Once rumored to be a potential running mate for the former reality star President, Ventura has been a very vocal critic of Trump for some time.
During a conversation with left-wing political streamer Hasan Piker on Sunday, Ventura sounded off about the generational draft dodger's stolen valor social media posts—AI depictions of himself in uniforms he never wore with medals he never earned—and the POTUS's claims that he's a tough guy and a great military leader.
Ventura himself was a member of the Navy Special Operations Underwater Demolition/SEAL Teams serving two tours in southeast Asia during the Vietnam War before becoming a professional wrestler. He gave his qualified opinion that Trump was incapable of making it in the military.
Ventura stated:
"Here’s the part that pisses me off: I did two tours, 17 months. So did my brother. Southeast Asia. That was at the same time Donald Trump was running and hiding like the coward he is. Why didn’t he join us in the Vietnam War? I’ve heard him talk. He said he should be a general!"
"If Donald Trump would have gone in the military, he would have, I believe this, he'd have been the guy that wet his bed, cried for his mom, went hysterical, and would be carted out in the middle of the night. The man's a coward."
You can watch the moment here:
Referring to Trump's comments about his Iran War, Ventura added:
"And then he brags. He also is this—he's a bully. And I'll tell you why. All bullies are cowards. That's why they're bullies. They find people they can bully because they themselves are cowards. And that, to me, is Donald Trump. He's a bully. He's a coward."
And when Piker reminded Ventura of Trump's "bone spurs" excuse, Ventura quipped:
"Well, fine and dandy. It never stopped him from golf, did it?"
People found no lies in Ventura's assessment.
Ventura said Trump's MAGA minions could keep quiet about him being unpatriotic for not worshipping Trump, saying:
"I think I have the right and have earned my opinion of both my country and anything else. When I speak out against my country, I don’t want anybody bringing up patriotism."
Yes, he has. Thank you for your service and for speaking out, Governor Ventura.