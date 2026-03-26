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Jesse Ventura Makes Damning Claim About Why Trump Was Really Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame—And Yep, That Tracks

Screenshot of Jesse Ventura; Donald Trump
Piers Morgan Uncensored; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Former wrestler-turned-politician Jesse Ventura shared with Piers Morgan that he believes President Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after he squashed an investigation into WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMar 26, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Former wrestler-turned-politician Jesse Ventura claimed Donald Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after squashing an investigation into WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, who resigned from WWE and its parent company, TKO, following a sexual misconduct lawsuit filed in January 2024.

The departure of McMahon—the husband of Education Secretary Linda McMahon—came after an earlier resignation tied to revelations that he had used company funds to pay nondisclosure agreements related to alleged misconduct.

The allegations have also drawn investigations from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the lawsuit’s plaintiff, Janel Grant, has said the FBI was involved as well. Trump was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Trump maintained a long-standing relationship with McMahon and collaborated with the company on several occasions. WrestleMania IV and V were hosted at Trump Plaza in Atlantic City, and Trump later took part in one of WrestleMania 23’s “Battle of the Billionaires,” backing Bobby Lashley against Umaga and Vince McMahon in a Hair vs. Hair match.

Ventura, previously Governor of Minnesota, was shown a WrestleMania 20 clip in which he said the country might one day need a wrestler in the White House, possibly by 2008. When host Piers Morgan pointed out that Trump had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before becoming president, Ventura rejected the comparison outright.

He said:

“Trump being a Hall of Famer is a tragedy. This guy has never been in the ring. I got a good friend, Ken Patera, Olympian, first man to overhead press 500 pounds, 25 years in the wrestling business. Kenny Patera is not in the Hall of Fame. Donald Trump does not belong in the wrestling Hall of Fame. He never earned it.”
“You know what I had to do to get in the pro wrestling Hall of Fame? At one point in my career, I wrestled 63 consecutive nights in a row. That’s how you get in the Hall of Fame.”
“When I was referring to putting a wrestler in the White House, I was talking about me, not him. I was the former governor of Minnesota. I’m the only real former wrestler. I don’t include him. He’s only in the Hall of Fame because he stopped an investigation against Vince McMahon, sexual stuff.”

You can hear Ventura's remarks in the video below.

The claim tracks, given Trump's own history.

Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming writer E. Jean Carroll. He is also deeply implicated in the Epstein files scandal for his long association with Jeffrey Epstein, the late pedophile and sex trafficker. Many of the people in his orbit have histories of sexual harassment and misconduct, and have their own links to Epstein.

Now that Linda McMahon—who has no history in education and is leading the Trump administration's efforts to dismantle the Department of Education—enjoys a top position and her husband has not faced the music for alleged misconduct, people are not surprised to hear how deep the corruption might go.


The MAGA corruption is off the charts.

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