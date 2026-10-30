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Emma Roberts Wishes Aunt Julia Roberts Happy Birthday With Sweet Photo—And Fans Are Swooning

Emma Roberts; Julia Roberts
Rick Kern/Clarins/Getty Images; Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts took to Instagram to wish her aunt, Oscar winner Julia Roberts, a happy 59th birthday on Wednesday with an adorable photo of the two of them.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 30, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Though she isn't as readily in the spotlight anymore, Pretty Woman and Erin Brockovich star Julia Roberts is still on people's minds. And American Horror Story's Emma Roberts obviously couldn't forget her Aunt Julia on her birthday!

For those who do not know, Emma Roberts' dad is Eric Roberts, Julia Roberts' older brother. While Emma and Eric might not be that close, suggested by some interviews in the past, Emma and Julia always have been, and Emma wishes her aunt an annual happy birthday.

Last Wednesday, Emma posted an adorable photo of the pair together at an event.

In it, Julia smiles sweetly at the camera with blonde hair and glasses, while Emma smiles with her eyes squeezed shut.

Emma paired the joy-filled photo with a short but sweet caption:

"happy birthday Aunt Julia"
"i love you beyond!!"

You can see Emma's Instagram post here:

Fans loved the photo of Emma and Julia together.

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

Others pondered how cool it must be to have someone like Julia Roberts as their aunt.

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

@emmaroberts/Instagram

Having an aunt star in big films like Erin Brockovich and a dad in films like The Dark Knight and The Expendables is sure to make an impression, and they most certainly did for Emma.

During various interviews, Emma has expressed gratitude for going on set with her aunt while her aunt was working, helping out behind the scenes, and asking questions about the production process.

Emma began acting at the age of 9 in popular projects like Aquamarine and Nancy Drew, and she went on to bigger productions like Scream 4 and recently American Horror Story.

Interestingly enough, each Roberts seems to carve a path of their own by acting in different genres, so it'll be interesting to see what Emma Roberts does next, or how she'll branch out from there.

Most importantly, she has fabulous connections in Hollywood, because let's be honest: can you really beat having a super cool aunt in the same field where you want to work?

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