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'TIME' Just Unveiled Their Latest Cover After Democrats Won Big In The Midterms—And It's Absolutely Brutal

Donald Trump
Kent NIshimura/AFP via Getty Images

TIME magazine shared their newest cover featuring President Trump after Democrats won back both the House and Senate in Tuesday's midterm elections.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 05, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration, TIME magazine shared their newest cover featuring the President Trump.

The cover shows a black and white photo of Trump; the only color on the cover is an "I Voted" sticker covering his mouth, signaling that people voted to muzzle and rein him in.

In a post on X, TIME wrote:

"TIME’s new cover: Interviews with more than two dozen Democratic leaders, strategists, and members of Congress offer a glimpse into how the party plans to wield its newfound power."

You can see the post and the image of the cover below.


Time Magazine cover of Donald Trump after 2026 midterms TIME

The political fallout from Tuesday’s elections extended well beyond individual races.

Voters in numerous states and districts that had supported Trump in 2024 turned away from candidates aligned with the president, leaving Republicans facing unexpectedly difficult contests. Even GOP incumbents in traditionally safe territory, including Florida, found themselves in tight battles against Democratic challengers.

In a Truth Social post following the results, Trump sought to separate his own political standing from the party’s poor performance, claiming that his absence from the ballot had made the difference. He insisted that he would have secured a “landslide” victory had he been running, despite having spent weeks urging supporters to approach the midterms as though they were voting for him.

Trump had repeatedly encouraged voters to treat the congressional elections as a referendum on his presidency, hoping to translate his personal following into support for Republican candidates. But after the party’s setbacks became apparent Tuesday night, he rejected the idea that the outcome reflected a broader loss of confidence in his leadership.

In a separate interview with The New York Times, Trump again attributed the Republican losses to his absence from the ballot, arguing “I wasn’t on the ticket, and because I wasn’t on the ticket, we couldn’t get enough people out to vote."

But the TIME cover says it all.


In its cover piece, TIME reported that as of Wednesday morning, Democrats "had flipped at least 29 House seats, including decisive victories in swing districts in Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Virginia, while Senate victories in deep red states like Texas, South Carolina, Kansas, and Iowa gave them control of the upper chamber."

The election results, TIME continued, "were a decisive rebuke of a President whose handling of the economy, rising prices, and the war with Iran had fueled widespread discontent, and who spent the closing days of the campaign musing about candidates’ anatomy and dismissing Americans’ concerns over their bottom line."

Indeed—and Americans are over it.

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