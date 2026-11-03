P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

P!nk has come under fire lately for her controversial and divisive political views, prompting many people to respond cruelly to just about any post concerning her.

So when the 47-year-old Grammy winner was recently photographed in New York City without makeup on, the internet trolls were the loudest commenters to show up. Shared by Page Six, the candid photo showed the singer without makeup, wearing a purple sweatsuit and brown and white headwrap, and carrying her small dog in a cream crossbody bag.

On Instagram, Page Six's post focused on P!nk's dog:

"The cutest accessory. Pink carried her small puppy during a stroll in New York City and we cannot get over [how] precious her dog is!"

Admittedly, P!nk's puppy is really cute.

But that's not what most people were focused on:

A few were in genuine disbelief, claiming that they couldn't recognize her without a full beat.

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

Many commenters criticized her appearance and her age. While the more hateful comments are not included here, they're easy to find.

Soon after, P!nk responded in her Instagram Stories, joking about her look:

"What is everyone talking about? I look HOT."

"And you can tell that's what I was going for, too."

"I woke up and said 'I am going to be serving LOOKS today.' And I did that."

@pink/Instagram

In the next slide, she shared a close-up selfie, stating:

"I look even better today"

@pink/Instagram

According to P!nk, there will be no plastic surgery in her future. In 2020, she took to X to share a "note to self" about aging "the ol' fashioned way."

She wrote, in part:

"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m (sic) cannot get behind it. I just can’t."

"I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry."

"I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face."

At least the singer is confident about herself and her look, regardless of what the haters say.