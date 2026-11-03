Skip to content

The Trump Administration Just Tried To Take Credit For New York's Successes—And Mamdani's Reaction Is Everything

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

P!nk Responds After Photo Of Her Without Makeup Sparks Cruel Looks-Shaming Comments

P!nk
Theo Wargo/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images

After Page Six shared a photo of singer P!nk without makeup on, it sparked cruel mockery about her appearance—and she even responded to poke fun at all the hate.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 03, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

P!nk has come under fire lately for her controversial and divisive political views, prompting many people to respond cruelly to just about any post concerning her.

So when the 47-year-old Grammy winner was recently photographed in New York City without makeup on, the internet trolls were the loudest commenters to show up. Shared by Page Six, the candid photo showed the singer without makeup, wearing a purple sweatsuit and brown and white headwrap, and carrying her small dog in a cream crossbody bag.

On Instagram, Page Six's post focused on P!nk's dog:

"The cutest accessory. Pink carried her small puppy during a stroll in New York City and we cannot get over [how] precious her dog is!"

Admittedly, P!nk's puppy is really cute.

But that's not what most people were focused on:

A few were in genuine disbelief, claiming that they couldn't recognize her without a full beat.

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

@pagesix/Instagram

Many commenters criticized her appearance and her age. While the more hateful comments are not included here, they're easy to find.

Soon after, P!nk responded in her Instagram Stories, joking about her look:

"What is everyone talking about? I look HOT."
"And you can tell that's what I was going for, too."
"I woke up and said 'I am going to be serving LOOKS today.' And I did that."

@pink/Instagram

In the next slide, she shared a close-up selfie, stating:

"I look even better today"

@pink/Instagram

According to P!nk, there will be no plastic surgery in her future. In 2020, she took to X to share a "note to self" about aging "the ol' fashioned way."

She wrote, in part:

"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m (sic) cannot get behind it. I just can’t."
"I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry."
"I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face."

At least the singer is confident about herself and her look, regardless of what the haters say.

Latest News

Screenshot of Donald Trump Jr.
Trending

Don Jr. Dragged Hard After Claiming That Democrats 'Want To Make Ohio A State'

Macaulay Culkin
Entertainment

Photos Of Macaulay Culkin's Actual Halloween Costume Go Viral After He's Accused Of Donning Blackface

Thom Tillis; Ken Paxton
2026 Elections

GOP Senator Rips People Who Downplay Ken Paxton As 'Ethically Challenged' With Brutal Comparison In Resurfaced Clip

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Blasted After Absurdly Claiming That He Could've Won Vietnam War 'In A Week'

More from Entertainment/celebrities

JD Vance; Albus Dumbledore
Tom Brenner/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

JD Vance Dressed As Dumbledore For Halloween—And Everyone's Making The Same Hilarious Point

Vice President JD Vance had people making the same point about his choice of Halloween costume after he dressed up as the Harry Potter series character Albus Dumbledore.

Vance wore a silver robe and a long grey wig while holding his baby son, who is dressed as Dobby the house-elf, as you can see in a video he shared on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Anderson Cooper and Haley Stevens
CNN

Anderson Cooper's Uncomfortable Interview With Haley Stevens Is An Absolute Cringefest

Michigan Representative Haley Stevens had people cringing at her responses to CNN's Anderson Cooper, who pressed her about her decision to endorse Republican Mike Rogers for Senate over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Stevens had sought to make her participation in a joint appearance on Sunday with El-Sayed and South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn contingent on El-Sayed disavowing an advertisement by one of his allies that criticized Israel. In response, El-Sayed’s campaign asked Stevens to stay away from his events.

Keep ReadingShow less
Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for God's Love We Deliver

Martha Stewart Speaks Out After Tone-Deaf Homeless Halloween Costume Sparks Backlash

Death, taxes, and celebrities wearing Halloween costumes their publicists would have strongly advised against. Some traditions simply refuse to die.

This year's contender? Martha Stewart, whose questionable wardrobe choice turned into a public relations nightmare after she seemingly dressed as an unhoused person—and used the occasion to promote her QVC candles.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald and Melania Trump
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump Trolled Hard In The Comments After Video Of White House Halloween Party Goes Viral

Hosting holidays at the White House, especially for children, is a standard part of the gig. From Easter egg rolls to tree lighting ceremonies, Americans are used to see their POTUS and FLOTUS entertaining little ones.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are no exception.

Keep ReadingShow less
Heidi Klum
Dimitrios Kambouris/Empire State Realty Trust/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Went As Her Own Severed Left Hand For Halloween—And Fans Are In Disbelief

Heidi Klum has struck again with an incredible Halloween costume that has people still talking days later.

Every year, the "Queen of Halloween" hosts a Halloween party that everyone wants to get invited to, and year after year, she shows up with a custom-made, personally-designed costume that shocks and delights the masses.

Keep ReadingShow less