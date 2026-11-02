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Heidi Klum Went As Her Own Severed Left Hand For Halloween—And Fans Are In Disbelief

Heidi Klum
Dimitrios Kambouris/Empire State Realty Trust/Getty Images

Heidi Klum once again one-upped herself for this year's Halloween festivities, dressing as her own bloody, severed left hand.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanNov 02, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Heidi Klum has struck again with an incredible Halloween costume that has people still talking days later.

Every year, the "Queen of Halloween" hosts a Halloween party that everyone wants to get invited to, and year after year, she shows up with a custom-made, personally-designed costume that shocks and delights the masses.

Last year, she was an incredible snake-like rendition of Medusa, with her partner appearing as if he were set in stone by Medusa's curse.

This year, Klum has been sharing teasers for the past few weeks of what her costume will be, with a range of close-up shots that appeared to be organs or coral, long lines of some unidentified substance, and eventually, a meaty face.

Guesses were across the board, from a variety of organs or a medical procedure to a coral reef arrangement, as well as characters inspired by the movie The Substance.

No one was expecting the actual reveal, which Klum set up in a funny transition video.

In the video, she walks her hand across a table, two fingers acting like legs, before switching to her costume: a life-sized version of her hand.

A small, meaty face is visible toward the top, and two fingers act as legs while the others dangle limply. The hand is severed at the wrist with tendrils trailing out, as well as shards of bone. Even the palm is detailed on her backside.

You can see the reveal here:

Fans were appropriately impressed with Klum pulling her costume off for another year.

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

@heidiklum/Instagram

You can see more close-up shots of her costume here:

Most importantly, Klum set us up for the rest of the year:

@heidiklum/Instagram

Klum never fails to wow audiences or to inspire the Halloween spirit, and this costume was no exception.

She gave clues but no one even came close to guessing what her costume might actually be. Though there was body horror involved, and people had guessed surgical elements, who really would have thought a life-sized version of her own left hand?

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