Jamie Lee Curtis Just Did Her Impression Of Elizabeth Holmes On 'Fallon'—And It's Too Good

Even with its nearly three-hour running time, You Can See Everything has gone on to become the highest-grossing documentary in 15 years, taking in over $45 million in just two weeks.

The documentary chronicles Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes just prior to serving her prison sentence after a federal grand jury indicted her for defrauding investors.

Among the most talked-about moments of the documentary are the long, rather bizarre conversations between Holmes and the documentary's co-director Nathan Fielder, who lived with Holmes' family while filming the documentary.

It seemed only a matter of time until the intense, close-up conversations would become fodder for parody, and sure enough, Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis recently poked fun at Fielder and Holmes on a recent episode of The Tonight Show:

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The 90-second sketch begins with a close-up of Fallon in a black turtleneck and a wig, asking Curtis if she was sure she "wanted to be on the show tonight."

The camera then pans to Curtis, wide-eyed and with a somewhat pained expression, declaring that she "of course" wanted to be on the show, after a considerable pause, emphasizing that she "loved talking to [Fallon.]"

The camera continues to pan back and forth between close-ups of Fallon and Curtis, backed by ominous music as they mimic Fielder and Holmes.

Fallon confirms that Curtis isn't there just to promote her new sitcom, Newlyweds, which recently premiered on NBC, and Curtis claims she is "engaging with [Fallon] as a human being" while displaying a semi-ferocious, teeth-baring grin.

When Fallon as Fielder expresses his doubts, Curtis as Holmes makes it clear that she is being completely honest and transparent:

“Why would I deceive you?”

“There’s no reason for me to do that."

"There’s nothing for me to deceive you on.”

Fallon seems to accept Curtis' response, declaring "good chat" while Curtis continues to manically smile back at him.

In true Fallon fashion, he seems to be having trouble not laughing at Curtis' antics, but perseveres, asking if she was "being real with him right now," to which Curtis, her affect finally softening a bit, tilts her head and assures him that she is "always being real."

Fallon ends the conversation by saying he'll see Curtis on the show.

Only after Fallon gets up does Curtis finally release the tension she's been carrying throughout the short sketch, showing relief at Fallon's departure, declaring: "Thank God! F*ck, what an a**hole."

As the sketch began to make the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), viewers applauded Fallon and Curtis' commitment to their characters:





































The popularity of the sketch might have come at just the right time for Curtis, as Newlyweds premiered to less-than-encouraging ratings, competing directly with the World Series in an always challenging Friday night slot.

Perhaps this sketch will boost the freshman series, as many, including Elizabeth Holmes, would agree that any publicity is good publicity.