Abdul El-Sayed Brilliantly Breaks Down Exactly What 'Idiot' Trump And His Cronies Are Actually Doing In Pitch Perfect Rant

Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed told comedian Hasan Minhaj on Minhaj's podcast that Americans "are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room," explaining that the leadership of President Donald Trump and other administration officials is rooted in deep-seated insecurity and fragility.

El-Sayed appeared on Minhaj Doesn't Know to discuss his experiences amid the ongoing Islamophobic attacks Republicans have leveled at him in the final days of the midterm election cycle. El-Sayed, a democratic socialist, has faced accusations he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Against this backdrop, the candidate, who is running against GOP candidate Mike Rogers, had cutting words to describe Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and other cronies in their orbit.

He said:

“We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. Whatever you think about him, he has one genius which is the genius of getting attention, because his dad never gave him enough."

“Because he was a nepo baby, because he had resources, realized quickly that he just craved for attention and then used the bullying tactics that he uses right now to get it. But the man is an idiot, I mean, just when it comes down to it, like, just a fool.”

"And then you've got other people like JD Vance who do this thing of becoming curs to the dumbest person in the room. JD Vance is a smart person, but he has no actual soul, and he has no actual charisma, and so his thing is just to suck up to the strongest person in the room to do their bidding.”

"And then you've got people like Pete Hegseth who are like, mini-fool bullies around him. But this whole coterie of the dumbest people or the most cowardly people are running the country, so part of the responsibility I believe we have is not to allow them to use their power to bend the rest of us to their will."

"And that means standing up and the thing about it is if you've ever stood up to a bully, you realize that they're very fragile. Once you get past the immediate bullying and the fear that they strike in people, there's no 'there, there.' And when you hit them back, they back off."

"And so, I'm not looking to bully anybody but if you are walking around bullying people and you are causing them harm as a function of it, I'm going to show up and do exactly to you what you do to everybody else."

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Many concurred with his assessment.





El-Sayed, who Trump has referred to as a "radical jihadist" as well as a "communist," said in a recent interview that these attacks only underscore how much Republicans "want to distract you from the issues at hand." He said Republicans "want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."

Separately, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ramped up the Islamophobic rhetoric when he wrongly asserted that "all of that tradition has been destroyed by the Muslim Brotherhood," adding that "They’ve created stagnant societies that do one of two things: hatred and war and victimization."

Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno went further, saying El-Sayed cannot be a member of the Senate because he isn't Christian. Moreno said El-Sayed lacks an understanding of "that concept that our rights come from God Almighty," arguing El-Sayed can't be trusted to serve the public because of his Muslim faith.