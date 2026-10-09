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Trump Slammed After Attacking Abdul El-Sayed With Vile And Blatantly Racist Posts

Donald Trump; Abdul El-Sayed
Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images; Jeff Kowalsky / AFP via Getty Images

President Trump sparked outrage after sharing Islamophobic and racist posts on Truth Social about Democratic Michigan Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 09, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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President Donald Trump sparked outrage after he took to Truth Social to criticize Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed with Islamophobic and racist posts.

Trump opened his attack on El-Sayed by calling him “Mohammed El-Sayed” and dismissing him as “a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats.” Current polls show El-Sayed narrowly ahead of his Republican opponent, Mike Rogers.

He wrote:

"Mohammed El-Sayed is a terrible Candidate for the Dumocrats. While his opponent, Mike Rogers, is an extremely good one, Mohammed goes back to the days of the Jihad. He is a RADICAL Extremist, Terrorist Sympathizer, and no different from his best friend, America Hating Hasan Piker."
"How's France doing? Mohammed's Values are not exactly those of Michiganders, or those of our Great United States of America! He is WRONG for Michigan, and WRONG for America. VOTE FOR MIKE ROGERS — HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT AND WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In another post, he said:

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again. All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like.”
"She never interviews me like that. They don't show my record breaking Rallies the morning after, but others do, and that's what MAGA is watching. Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!"

You can see his post below.

Screenshot of Donald Trump's post @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

El-Sayed has not responded to Trump's post but others have responded angrily on his behalf.


El-Sayed, an epidemiologist who is running as a democratic socialist, has been accused of being a member of the "radical left" and has also been the target of Islamophobic rhetoric.

El-Sayed said in a recent interview that these attacks only underscore how much Republicans "want to distract you from the issues at hand." He said Republicans "want to talk about me and my name as if me and my name are causing the problems."

Noting that many Americans are struggling with an affordability crisis, he stressed that these problems "are in fact caused by their boss, Donald Trump, who they cannot deviate from because, of course, he rules their party with an iron fist.”

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