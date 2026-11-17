Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert finally conceded the election to Democrat Eileen Laubacher and was swiftly mocked for a bizarre typo she made under her farewell message to voters.
Boebert, now in her third term, previously declined to concede, citing outstanding ballots from military personnel and voters overseas. CNN's Decision Desk, however, projected early last week that Laubacher, a retired Navy rear admiral who made economic affordability a central theme of her campaign, would defeat Boebert.
Her loss came after President Donald Trump endorsed her as a "MAGA Warrior," and for a brief period she took yet another page from the president's playbook and suggested voter fraud may have played a role in the election result.
In a video message posted to X, Boebert thanked voters "for the honor of a lifetime, the chance to be your voice in Washington representing communities across 21 counties." She said she spoke to Laubacher by phone and congratulated her for her victory, saying she stressed that "the people of our district are more important than party politics."
You can see her video below.
Shortly afterward, one social media user posted a photo of himself posing with Boebert while holding a sign that read, “Can’t buy KY.” He called Boebert "a breath of fresh air" who "was straightforward, real, and hilarious" and appreciated an "obvious self deprecating joke."
Boebert responded, “Unfortunately, we were all wrong, races can be baught," misspelling the word "bought."
You can see what she responded below.
Notably, Boebert dropped out of high school during her senior year when she had a baby in 2004. She reportedly earned a GED certificate in 2020, a month before her first election primary. She has said she wanted to prioritize raising her family over going to high school. Boebert has gone on record with her belief the United States should eliminate the Department of Education.
People had thoughts on the embarrassing typo and her decision to double down on the suggestion that Laubacher's victory was not above board.
It'll be a relief once Boebert finishes her last day as a member of Congress.