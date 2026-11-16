While Star Wars fans may know Adam Driver from his portrayal of Kylo Ren, many people argue that the actor's real big break came on the HBO television series Girls.

Girls, as the name implies, was a sort of coming-of-age series for a group of women navigating early love and life decisions, much like Friends, New Girl, or even Sex in the City. Driver's character, Adam Sackler, dated the lead female character, Hannah Horvath, after her parents cut her off, and she has to make her way in life, career, and love, with a little help from her friends.



In addition to playing the role of Hannah Horvath, Lena Dunham was also involved in the writing and production of the show, so she was involved in not only starring opposite Adam Driver but also guiding his acting and choreography on set.

That detail became important much later after Dunham wrote about her experiences with the HBO show in her memoir, Famesick, which came out last April. She reflected on her interactions with Driver and called him "verbally aggressive, condescending, and physically imposing," and used the example of him throwing a chair against a wall in frustration when she fumbled over her lines.

Dunham reflected:

"At the time, I didn't have the skill to... it never entered my mind to say, 'I am your boss. You can't speak to me this way.'"

"At that point in my 20s, I still thought that's what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you."

Since the memoir came out, there has been talk of Girls making a return to the screen, following the women later in their lives, with more things figured out and established. But, apparently, not all of the characters would be returning.

Adam Driver, for instance, was asked about the revival while doing a press tour for his latest project, Paper Tiger, opposite Scarlett Johansson.

Driver's response was blunt:

"Nope, but I wish them the best of luck."

You can see the moment here:

Though there was some speculation that Dunham's memoir had something to do with it, Girls fans on the "Girls" subReddit pointed out that it wouldn't make sense in the story for Adam Sackler to return.

"We all left our Adams in our 20s where they belonged. As should Hannah." - kacsf75

"I’m hoping that guys like Adam are a distant memory for the ladies of the reboot." - r-mutt1917

"Guys who were huge in my 20s are f**king nonexistent now in my 30s. Leave them there." - optimistic-polak

"I feel like his character was very similar to boyfriends a lot of us had during our formative years. Unfortunately or fortunately. The weirdly intense connections that ultimately had to be severed." - Estella-in-lace

"As someone who just did their first watch, I thought his character was one of my favorites. You hateeeee him but also love him and see how important he is for Hannah figuring out her self-worth. The scene of him running to her when she had her OCD breakdown absolutely made me cry and have so much more respect for him." - Difficult_Radio4923

"I mean, Adam (Sackler, I mean) is the exact type of man you would leave behind in your 20s anyway, it wouldn’t make sense for the story for him to return." - forgottentaco420

"They could easily write it off as Adam getting a role in LA and then never coming back. Jessa could have initially spent a year or two with him out there, but came back to NYC after the relationship finally imploded." - Striking-Donkey8985

"The guy you dated in your early 20s not being in your life in your 40s also does just... make a lot of sense. We don't need Adam back, but I wonder if Ray will be back?" - 911pop

"To be fair, if I really think of Adam as a character, he wouldn’t be returning. Feels true, I suppose. I think he and Hannah would be long disconnected and living their own lives." - gloryvegan

"I thought Adam was repulsive, but he seemed an essential part of the show. No surprise Driver’s not participating, but I am eager to see how they reference him. Seems he’s gotta be referenced somehow." - tealccart





Regardless of how viewers feel about Driver's character on the show, it seems like a logical progression that the friend group would move on from the men they dated during their 20s to more mature and established relationships.

And whether or not Dunham's memoir had any influence on Driver's choice, the absence of Adam Sackler makes sense to the story.