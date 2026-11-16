In April of 2026, Florida MAGA Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed the GOP authored and backed SB 1134 to take effect in January of 2027.
Dubbed the anti-DEI law, it bans Florida counties and municipalities from "funding, promoting, or taking official action" related to diversity, equity, and inclusion, which the law defines as: "with reference to race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation."
The law also prohibits local governments from "establishing, supporting, sustaining, or staffing any diversity, equity, and inclusion offices, officers, or programs. All existing local DEI ordinances, resolutions, and policies are declared void."
While the targets of MAGA Republicans are clear—BIPOC, women, and the LGBTQ+ community—they forgot their own ethnic celebrations would be banned as well. Hence the city of Delray Beach, Florida, had to cut their funding and organizing of the St. Patrick’s Day parade when they chopped all LGBTQ+ Pride related events for 2027.
Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney took to his mayoral Facebook account to share why the city had to cancel their participation in organizing and funding any part of the St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Carney wrote:
"The causation of the cancellation has nothing to do with Amendment 3, but rather Senate Bill 1134."
"SB 1134 was passed by both chambers and signed into law by Governor DeSantis. This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade along with potentially other city sponsored events."
You can see his post here:
Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
But Carney added that his office would find a way to make the St. Patrick’s Day parade happen, writing:
"The St. Patrick’s Day Parade isn’t just another parade. It’s engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community."
"I’ve read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me."
"With that, I’d like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St. Patrick’s Day parade goes on as scheduled!"
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
Not everyone was thrilled with Carney ordering his staff to work "feverishly" to save the event he cared about while not diverting the same effort into other events he canceled or never worked on in the first place.
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
reply to Mayor Tom Carney/Facebook
Carney claimed the celebration of Irish heritage had to be preserved because it was "engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community." However, according to the city's own historical website, the area was inhabited by the Jaega and Tequesta tribes and later the Seminole nation long before European or American settlers arrived.
The first permanent civilian settlers to Delray Beach were a group of Black farmers who purchased land near the Orange Grove House of Refuge in 1884. They "established what would become the historic Black community known as 'The Sands' or the West Settlers Historic District, later supported by incoming Bahamian settlers and the Yamato Japanese colony in 1904."
It seems there are more groups "engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community" than just the Irish. Hopefully Mayor Carney orders his staff to work as feverishly for their recognition and representation as he did for his own heritage.