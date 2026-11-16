North Carolina Republicans are making waves on Wikipedia after the site used them as a prime example of "dummymandering" now that Democrats made historic wins in last week's midterm elections.
Before the elections, Republicans held 10 of the state's 14 U.S. House seats. However, Democrats have now flipped most of those despite the GOP's decision to redraw congressional districts in an attempt to hold onto more seats.
North Carolina Democratic Representative Deborah Ross jokingly congratulated the GOP in a post on X that included a screenshot of Wikipedia's "dummymandering" entry:
"Congrats to @NCGOP on becoming the encyclopedia example of a dummymander. I hope this will motivate you to spend less time suppressing voters and more time delivering for them!"
The entry reads, in part:
"[Dummymandering is] a term used to describe a gerrymandering effort intended to favor a certain political party, but which backfires by benefiting another party instead."
A map of North Carolina to the right hand side points out that President Donald Trump "carried 11 of North Carolina's 14 congressional districts in 2024 even though he only won the state by 3 percentage points."
"However," another map just below it points out, "Democrats carried between 9 and 13 of the 14 districts in the 2026 election for the House of Representatives."
You can see the post and the entry below.
Wikipedia
This is a pretty embarrassing "achievement" for Republicans, but people are all for it.
Paige Masten, the deputy opinion editor for The Charlotte Observer, said Republicans' gerrymandering effort was "a remarkable showcase of greed." She added that "had Republicans been less aggressive in their gerrymandering, they may not have lost as many seats as they did."
Ultimately, she concluded that "North Carolina Republicans have long tempted fate as the most ardent and audacious gerrymanderers in the country, but they couldn’t escape accountability forever."