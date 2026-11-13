Mississippi Mom Goes Viral With Her Poignant Take On What It Means For Democrat Scott Colom To Win In A Deep Red State

After Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom became the first Black senator to be elected in Mississippi since the Reconstruction era, a mother reflected on the significance of the win and what it means to her and other parents in the typically deep red state.
Last week, Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration. The Mississippi race took a while to tabulate, but Colom ultimately emerged victorious, riding the blue wave that punished Republicans for not addressing concerns about the cost of living.
The woman believes Colom and his wife, realtor and property manager Nadia Colom, "represent the very best of Mississippi." She also expressed her belief that Colom will make Mississippi a more attractive place for people "to come back home to."
She said:
"I'm overjoyed. I think that Scott and Nadia Colom represent the very best of Mississippi. I've been saying for a long time that Mississippi and her people are so much better than some of the garbage that comes out of the halls of power around here."
"As a mother, I have to say this—it's been weighing heavily on me, and I thought about it when I heard Nadia speak—is that this is a new day for Mississippi and for mothers in Mississippi."
"So many of us have great dreams and hopes for our children, and for a lot of us, that means that maybe you hope, sort of, that your kids leave, and that they find a better place to be. Where there isn't the hatred, there isn't the animosity, there isn't the lawmakers trying to convince us that life will get better for some when we make it harder for others."
"And that's changing for me. I think Scott will be a leader that reverses the brain drain in Mississippi and he makes Mississippi a place where mamas can be thrilled for their babies to come back home to."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
The woman's words resonated with many viewers.
Let's not let this woman down.