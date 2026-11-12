Prince George Wows With Realistic Drawing Of Bird That He Made When He Was Just 12

The royal family has long been recognized for their artistic talents, including King Charles' passion for watercolor painting and Kate Middleton's sketching skills and degree in art history.
Now, Prince George is wowing audiences with his artistry skills, with many saying that his talents are obviously inherited.
Prince George's work appeared recently In a special 300-page edition of Country Life magazine, guest-edited by his father, Prince William, who picked the content and the focus. Prince George submitted a colored pencil sketch of a kingfisher.
The drawing was later shared on Country Life's social media accounts, where viewers were impressed by Prince George's talent. The kingfisher looks stunningly realistic, especially for someone who was only 12 at the time.
You can see Prince George's artwork here:
Viewers were wowed by Prince George's obvious talent, especially from such a young age.
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
@countrylifemagazine/Instagram
The artwork was also shared on X, where viewers were similarly impressed.
In the special issue, Prince William shared his optimistic view on the future of the countryside and his commitment to creating a better place.
He wrote:
“The places you love best are not the ones you preserve unchanged, but the ones you keep quietly improving. One day, George, Charlotte and Louis may ask me what I did to help communities thrive…we didn’t simply imagine a better future, we helped build it, so that someone else could build further still.”
Country Life editor-in-chief Mark Hedges said of Prince William’s time in the editor’s seat:
“The Prince of Wales has been a formidable, hands-on guest editor whose commitment to the future of the countryside, willingness to shine a light on darker issues and determination to highlight environmental emergencies, is reflected in every feature personally chosen by him."
Considering the impressive artistic skills that run in his family, it will be lovely to see where Prince George might take his talents in the future.