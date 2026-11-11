James Gunn Speaks Out About 'Trying' Time As DC Studios Head In Bittersweet Statement After Stepping Down

Four years ago, James Gunn was handed the keys to DC Studios to rescue a superhero universe that couldn't get out of its own way. Apparently, even Superman couldn't save him from Hollywood's corporate politics.

In October 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav appointed Gunn and Peter Safran as DC Studios' co-chairmen and co-CEOs, praising their “singular and complementary talents.” Gunn oversaw creative direction, while Safran handled business and production.

Fast-forward to Monday. Both men are out. What the hell happened?

The Peacemaker creator offered a less glamorous account of his DC tenure:

“But what only the closest people to me have known over the past four years is my time at DC Studios has been trying, to say the least.”

Yet Gunn apparently wasn't planning to leave.

On October 2, Deadline reported that Gunn and Safran were expected to stay following Skydance's takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. The merger closed four days later, and Gunn was praising David Ellison at the Clayface premiere.

Talk about optimism with an expiration date:

James Gunn has spoken to David Ellison about DCU’s Future! #batman #superman #movie #dccomics #dc The Hollywood Reporter

What Gunn didn't know was that Skydance was already considering his replacement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, executives had approached Jeremy Latcham, a former Marvel executive behind Iron Man, The Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy, earlier that fall. Then, David Ellison and Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz reportedly visited Gunn and Peter Safran at their Burbank offices to deliver the news. Their time running DC Studios was over.

And here's where the plot thickens. Gunn directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy films, released in 2014, 2017, and 2023. The kicker? Latcham actually championed Gunn's hiring at Marvel.

For Gunnverse fans, the irony stings. His DCU embraced comic book oddballs, deep cuts, and creative risks.

Gunn reflected on that freedom in his farewell statement:

“Having full access to these characters to do whatever we wanted has been a dream come true.”

Latcham has a different audience test. Would his grandmother enjoy a superhero movie? His point is reaching people who want a good movie without doing comic book homework.

Latcham discussed that philosophy in an interview with CBN:

- YouTube CBN News

Look, if we're getting a biblical Superman, can we at least get a Black Superman first? I'm just asking for a little representation before the Second Coming.

But to be fair, this isn't necessarily a hero-versus-villain showdown. Gunn championed creative freedom, while Latcham emphasizes reaching audiences beyond the comic book faithful.

The incoming DC Studios chief summed up his approach:

“You have to be true to the fans, but you have to make them for everybody.”

Of course, reaching everybody means little if enough people aren't buying tickets.

Superman earned $618.7 million worldwide, but Supergirl stalled at $126.4 million. Clayface grossed $109 million, though Variety reported it needed additional revenue to become profitable.

And the numbers weren't the only problem. While Superman turned a profit, it wasn't the cultural phenomenon Skydance reportedly wanted. Meanwhile, Peacemaker Season 2 failed to generate the same buzz as its first season, adding to concerns about DC's momentum.

Meanwhile, Gunn was struggling with the demands of running a studio:

“The thing my ADHD hyperfocus has had the most difficulty with has been dividing my time between projects I’m incredibly passionate about and the ones I’m not so much, and all the things I have to do as a studio head.”

After all that juggling, Gunn seems ready to trade executive paperwork for filmmaking.

He admitted his departure came with an unexpected silver lining:

“I will miss the people around me, and I will miss being the co-caretaker of these great characters, but I’m also incredibly relieved and excited to get back to pure filmmaking.”

It's a bittersweet ending for someone who spent years trying to bring his vision of DC to life. But Gunn isn't walking away from the superhero universe entirely.

The filmmaker shared his full farewell statement on Instagram:

Gunn may be ready to turn the page, but the internet isn't ready to close the book on his DCU tenure:













































The good news for Gunnverse fans? There might still be Lanterns. The season finale delivered a brutal twist when Hal Jordan was shot and killed by Sheriff Kerry Kane, leaving John Stewart to protect Earth as its Green Lantern.

Despite averaging 19 million viewers per episode, the HBO series still hasn't secured a second season. But it hasn't been canceled, either.

Co-showrunner Christopher Cantwell addressed the speculation on Bluesky:

@ifyoucantwell.bsky.social/bluesky

With Waller, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold still waiting in the wings, DC has enough unfinished business to fill another cinematic universe.

Superman can save the world. But saving Gunn's vision of DC? That's one job even the Man of Steel might not be able to pull off.