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Rosie O'Donnell Rips Megyn Kelly With NSFW Post After She Called Russell Brand's Prison Sentence An 'Outrage'

Rosie O'Donnell; Megyn Kelly
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; The Megyn Kelly Show

After actor Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison for rape and sexual assault, conservative mouthpiece Megyn Kelly called it a "political witch hunt"—and Rosie O'Donnell offered a blistering 4-word takedown on Threads.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotNov 12, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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After facing years of allegations of sexual assault from multiple women, actor and comedian Russell Brand went on trial in October for his crimes in his native Britain at London's Southwark Crown Court.

On Thursday, November 5, a jury convicted Brand for one rape and three sexual assaults—groping women in public in front of multiple witnesses—perpetrated against four different women. The jury didn't find sufficient evidence to convict Brand on three additional assaults.

Police reported there were two more of Brand's assaults being investigated at the time his trial began and they are now investigating even more cases after additional women came forward during Brand's trial. Further criminal charges may be brought against Brand in the future.

The judge in the case, Sir Joel Bennathan, handed down a sentence of 10 years and six months.

Once the allegations against Brand seemed like they might result in criminal charges, the comedian, known for his raunchy style, announced his conversion to Christianity. Doubts were raised when he struggled to find a verse from the Bible on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Brand's Christian image took another blow after a past admission of animal cruelty against his own dog resurfaced.

Nevertheless, Brand became a darling of the MAGAsphere.

As recently as September, the Trump administration invited Brand to events like the White House's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) summit in Washington. The alleged serial sex offender moderated a segment alongside U.S. Medicare and Medicaid Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, and appeared alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins, and Vice President JD Vance.

So it's no wonder so many right-wing figures leaped to Brand's defense after he was convicted for his crimes against women.

One of his staunchest defenders was former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly, who complained about Brand's sentence on the podcast she began after being fired by NBC over her racist behavior and poor ratings. In 2016, Kelly had been a corroborating witness in Gretchen Carlson's successful sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News.

On The Megyn Kelly Show, she said:

"Good Lord. Ten and a half years in prison? He grabbed a boob? He kissed the lady? He, ah, sniffed a lady?"
"He is going to prison for 10 and a half years for that. This is insane. This is an outrage."

Kelly sang a different tune when it was Fox News' Roger Ailes assaulting her in a similar manner.

After actor, activist, and comedian D.L. Hughley called out Kelly by sharing her quote on Threads...

View on Threads

...O'Donnell had a succinct message for the conservative commentator:

"Go f*ck urself Megan [sic]"

@rosie reply to @realdlhughley/Threads

People concurred with O'Donnell's sentiment on Threads and in comments on Kelly's own X post.


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reply to @rosie/Threads



reply to @rosie/Threads


reply to @rosie/Threads


reply to @MegynKelly/X


reply to @rosie/Threads


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reply to @MegynKelly/X

Judge Justice Bennathan said to Brand during sentencing:

"Whatever women wear, wherever they go, indeed whatever they drink, they retain the right to say no and to demand justice from the criminal courts when sexual predators like you, Russell Brand, act without their consent."

Sir Joel was also highly critical of Brand's enablers, saying:

"No doubt your companions thought it was outrageous laddish behaviour that only you could get away with. It was outrageous and possibly laddish, but also a criminal sexual offence, and as it turns out you haven’t got away with it."
"[Brand's groping a woman against her will at a TV studio] showed your staggering arrogance, and it shows how your entourage indulged your dreadful behaviour."
"This case and the national response to it is about more than just one man, it is about everyone who laughed along, didn’t speak up and/or looked away, even when it was happening right in front of them. They may not have committed Brand’s crimes, but they contributed to the culture that meant he went on harming other women with impunity for so long."

Indeed, the reaction by the "protect women" in sports and bathrooms crowd and their embracing of another serial sexual predator shows they have no interest in protecting girls or women, just victimizing trans women.

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