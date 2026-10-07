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Megyn Kelly Blasted After Implying Cornell 'Jane Doe' Should Be Grateful For Assault Since She's 'Not The Most Attractive Gal'

Megyn Kelly
SiriusXM

Conservative radio host Megyn Kelly sparked heated backlash after she claimed on her SiriusXM show that the Cornell University sexual assault victim probably "enjoyed" her assault since she's not "attractive."

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 07, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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Disgusting far-right shill Megyn Kelly, who wrote an entire book about being sexually asaulted by her Fox News boss, thinks the Cornell University rape victim should be grateful for her rape.

Yep, Megyn Kelly, the woman behind such hits as "Santa Claus is WHITE" is being Megyn Kelly again, a woman so dedicated to a movement led by a man who mocked her as having period blood coming out of her eyes that she's willing to say a rape victim owes her rapists a thank you.

In case you missed it, a Cornell University student is suing after she was allegedly gang-raped for more than seven hours by a group of frat boys.

And Kelly says we should at least consider the possibility that Jane Doe "enjoyed" being brutalized for the equivalent of an entire work day because she's "extremely beefy" and not "attractive" enough to get a real date.

Here's the tape of Kelly's disgusting words. Be warned that they are barbaric and mortifying.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

In case you can't bear to watch what just might be the most vile piece of footage any right-winger, not just Megyn Kelly, has ever committed to film, here is Kelly's—a self-professed victim of sexual violence—take on the Cornell victim in transcript form:

"No one will even consider the possibility that this woman made a decision to get it on with four men total, not seven, and enjoyed it because - I'm just going to be honest, she's not the most attractive gal."
"She's extremely beefy in her arms and her legs. She has a whole video online talking about her cankles. And she possibly enjoyed being admired. This is how women make these mistakes."

Oh really, Megyn? Is that how you ended up "making the mistake" of being victimized by Roger Ailes as described in your tell-all book Settle For More?

Anyway, it gets worse.

"Admired, wanted, some women even foolishly say loved by these guys at Cornell. But this is probably a first for her. She's probably thrilled to be so admired because she clearly didn't grow up the incredibly beautiful one."

But don't worry, reader, she means this all in a NICE way, to empower women.

"I'm not trying to be insulting. I'm just trying to tell you the narrative that is likely to have occurred here, in my opinion. And why can't we account for that possibility?"
"Why do we have to go right to she's a victim? ... This is so disempowering to all of womankind, to all of us, to our daughters."
"We are capable of making decisions. She made the decision to drink and then show up at a fraternity house at 11:00."

There isn't a hell hot enough.

Anyway, it bears mentioning that the basis for Kelly's arguments is conspiracy theories, and that the President of Cornell University, Michael I. Kotlikoff, has admitted the school has a sexual violence problem.

It also bears mentioning that cases do not get referred to a Grand Jury unless there is an overwhelming amount of evidence suggesting a crime occurred.

Not that anyone on the far-right would care, since they are still following people like Megyn Kelly, who has defended notorious pedophile sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein on her show too.

Anyway, as you might guess, Kelly's comments left anyone with a functioning brain and soul absolutely appalled.








We live in hell, so Kelly will obviously face no immediate consequences and will in fact probably make a mint off the virality of her indecency.

But the day will come that, like all her far-right compatriots, she will be such a pariah that her children will change their names to avoid being associated with her, just like what happened with most of the Nazis who survived World War II.

And that's at least something.

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