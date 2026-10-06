Gillian Anderson Speaks Out After Video Of Her Telling Superfans Not To Keep Sitting In Front Row Of Her West End Show Goes Viral

After headlining one of the biggest series of the '90s and never stopping work since, Gillian Anderson has legions upon legions of devoted fans—and it seems some of them are getting a bit out of hand.

A video went viral recently of Anderson admonishing a handful of superfans for distracting her during performances of her West End run in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Naturally, the video sparked a huge discourse, with many scolding Anderson for her supposed rudeness and many others scolding the fans for their behavior instead.

The uproar reached such a fever pitch that now, Anderson herself has weighed in with a post on X addressing the uproar.

Anderson wrote:

“Hi everyone, just to say — the video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with."

"Please don’t say anything negative to or about them.”

She went on to write:

"We’re thrilled to be doing this show, but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue, we can all see you."

"Sometimes, it can be a tad distracting! That’s all. All good.”

Knowing that they are fans Anderson has been interacting with for decades certainly changes the tone of the exchange that went viral, seen below.

In the clip, Anderson signs autographs for the fans as she tells them:

“You guys cannot sit in the front row. I do not care; you cannot sit in the front row. It’s so distracting.”

She goes on to say:

“You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’ll drive me mad."

Anderson's exchange with them was controversial at first. But it also sparked a debate about inappropriate behavior among fans.

Theatre, after all, requires concentration, and it must be not only distracting but unsettling to see the same people front row night after night.

On social media, many people defended Anderson after her response.





























Others were even more critical of the fans after some social media users claimed to have sussed out who the fans in question are via their social media posts.

One such fan has apparently posted multiple videos bragging about having seen Anderson's play seven times already. She is also alleged to have been approached by Anderson's team multiple times and asked to keep her distance from the star.

Even other Anderson superfans spoke out in support of the star and to criticize the fans.

Anderson's West End run in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began on Sept. 30 to glowing reviews. She plays the main character of Martha opposite Billy Crudup as George.

Hopefully the rest of the run will be free of fan stalking.