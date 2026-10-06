Skip to content

Punk Band Speaks Out After Ditching Show When Trans Band Member Was Denied Access To Women's Restroom At Venue

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gillian Anderson Speaks Out After Video Of Her Telling Superfans Not To Keep Sitting In Front Row Of Her West End Show Goes Viral

Gillian Anderson
John Phillips/Getty Images for G Spot/MUBI/Picturehouse

X-Files star Gillian Anderson spoke out on social media after a video of her telling several "distracting" superfans that they can't keep buying front row tickets to her West End production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? went viral.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyOct 06, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

After headlining one of the biggest series of the '90s and never stopping work since, Gillian Anderson has legions upon legions of devoted fans—and it seems some of them are getting a bit out of hand.

A video went viral recently of Anderson admonishing a handful of superfans for distracting her during performances of her West End run in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Naturally, the video sparked a huge discourse, with many scolding Anderson for her supposed rudeness and many others scolding the fans for their behavior instead.

The uproar reached such a fever pitch that now, Anderson herself has weighed in with a post on X addressing the uproar.

Anderson wrote:

“Hi everyone, just to say — the video doing the rounds is me talking with women I go back over 20 years with."
"Please don’t say anything negative to or about them.”

She went on to write:

"We’re thrilled to be doing this show, but for people in the front row, please be aware that in such an intimate venue, we can all see you."
"Sometimes, it can be a tad distracting! That’s all. All good.”

Knowing that they are fans Anderson has been interacting with for decades certainly changes the tone of the exchange that went viral, seen below.

In the clip, Anderson signs autographs for the fans as she tells them:

“You guys cannot sit in the front row. I do not care; you cannot sit in the front row. It’s so distracting.”

She goes on to say:

“You can’t come 20 times and sit in the front row, it’ll drive me mad."

Anderson's exchange with them was controversial at first. But it also sparked a debate about inappropriate behavior among fans.

Theatre, after all, requires concentration, and it must be not only distracting but unsettling to see the same people front row night after night.

On social media, many people defended Anderson after her response.








Others were even more critical of the fans after some social media users claimed to have sussed out who the fans in question are via their social media posts.

One such fan has apparently posted multiple videos bragging about having seen Anderson's play seven times already. She is also alleged to have been approached by Anderson's team multiple times and asked to keep her distance from the star.

Even other Anderson superfans spoke out in support of the star and to criticize the fans.

Anderson's West End run in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? began on Sept. 30 to glowing reviews. She plays the main character of Martha opposite Billy Crudup as George.

Hopefully the rest of the run will be free of fan stalking.

Latest News

Chuck Lorre; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

White House Lashes Out At 'Big Bang Theory' Creator After He Calls Trump A 'Piece Of Sh*t' In Blistering Speech

Kim Painter, Nixie Barbara, Mabel, Chad Lowe, and Fiona Hepler
Celebrities

Chad Lowe's Oldest Daughter Pays Heartbreaking Tribute To 13-Year-Old Sister Who Died By Suicide

Pete Davidson
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Sparks Backlash After Criticizing Female Influencers Who 'Do Nothing' And Make '$40 Million A Year'

Donald Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Jay Clayton, Elon Musk, and David O. Sacks
Donald Trump

Elon Musk Dragged After Making Embarrassingly Predictable Move To Please Trump

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Robert De Niro; Donald Trump Screenshot of Mark Ruffalo
Hands Off Our Vote (left and right); Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (center)

Robert De Niro And Mark Ruffalo Epically Unload On Trump During 'Hands Off Our Vote' Event

Actors Robert De Niro and Mark Ruffalo gave their most brutal criticism of President Donald Trump yet during a "Hands Off Our Vote" event on Saturday in New York City, warning attendees that Trump and his administration are trying to demoralize people and cast doubt on the electoral process at a time when voting in full force is more important than ever before.

Both actors are prominent critics of the president and De Niro, a film legend for decades, is known for his blunt and profanity-laden statements; here he not only referred to Trump as a "coward" but also "f**king stupid."

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump
@realDonaldTrump/X

Trump Just Urged MAGA To 'Vote By Mail' To Help Out Republicans In New Video—And The Hypocrisy Is Off The Charts

President Donald Trump's hypocrisy is off the charts after he urged MAGA voters in a video on Saturday to vote by mail to help Republicans win the midterm elections despite years of claiming mail-in ballots are used by Democrats to rig elections.

Republicans have railed against early voting and vote-by-mail procedures in recent years, spurred by Trump's lies that they helped Democrats "steal" the 2020 election.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Thom Tillis; Donald Trump
60 Minutes; Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

GOP Senator Offers Stark Warning About What Trump Might Do If Republicans Lose Midterms

Retiring North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis warned during an interview on 60 Minutes that President Donald Trump might attempt a repeat of the January 6 insurrecton if Republicans lose the upcoming midterm elections.

Tillis notably did not vote to impeach Trump for inciting an attack against the nation's seat of government when his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol at his behest after Trump lost the 2020 election to then-candidate Joe Biden. Tillis previously told the press he opposed conviction because he believed the impeachment process was rushed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared a daughter, Aurora, before Urker’s sudden death at age 34.
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Breaks Her Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Ex-Partner At Age 34

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has broken her silence following the sudden death of her longtime partner, Ken Urker, who died on his 34th birthday. Urker was found dead at his home in Raceland, Louisiana, on October 1 after deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at approximately 6:15 p.m. An investigation into his death remains ongoing.

Blanchard later told People that she believes Urker died from an overdose, though she said she does not know whether it was intentional.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael Cruz; JD Vance
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images; Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images

Ted Cruz Calls JD Vance 'Insecure' As Feud Heats Up Over Potential 2028 Presidential Race Clash

In a phone interview with Politico, Texas MAGA GOP Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz called Republican Vice President JD Vance "insecure."

The comment came in response to Vance criticizing Cruz in an interview with NBC News, saying:

Keep ReadingShow less