James P. Sullivan, President Donald Trump's nominee to serve on the U.S. Court for the Western District of Texas, was criticized after he completely flubbed a simple question about the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, a Democrat, began his line of questioning by asking Sullivan if he can "just tell me what the 22nd Amendment provides."

For the record the 22nd Amendment sets term limits for the president, as outlined in Section 1:

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

"But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term."

Sullivan–who should absolutely know this–replied:

“Senator, if I’m remembering correctly, and I carry it over my heart because sometimes it isn’t in my brain. But if I’m remembering it correctly, it is uh– Oh boy, oh boy!”

You can watch what happens next in the video below.

When Coons tried to help him out by reciting the first few words, Sullivan said:

“Ah, yes. I’m sorry. Thank you, thank you genuinely, Senator. No person shall be elected more than twice, I believe, to the office of the President."

Coons then asked a question about President Donald Trump, who is currently in his second (nonconsecutive) term:

"Has President Trump been elected and served now twice as president?”

Sullivan replied that "Trump has been certified as the winner in the 2016 and the 2024," and gave the following answer when Coons asked him if Trump is "eligible to run for president again in 2028":

“So, Senator, as a nominee for a federal district court, it would be a violation, I believe, of Canon 5 for me to opine on something like that."

"And so, respectfully, I’m not so sure that I can... I mean, I can certainly tell you how I would think about approaching a problem like that. But… But this seems like both, it certainly seems like it’s the sort of thing that is a subject of ongoing political debate. And Canon 5C of the canons that would apply to us as nominees."



But Coons was not having it:

"That’s a very disappointing answer. It strikes me as just bracingly clear on the face of it. A textualist, anyone who has read the Constitution and is sitting before me for confirmation for a lifetime appointment, I don’t think it is the subject of political debate.”

“I respect your reading of Canon 5, and if I were asking you a question that was the subject of vigorous political debate and unsettled as a matter of constitutional law or interpretation or application, I could respect that answer."

"But the question whether someone can serve a third term as president of the United States, I think, is only unresolved in the mind of President Trump, who has repeatedly said that he’s thinking he might run for a third time. But the amendment is bracingly clear: “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”



"I don’t understand how there’s any political debate here, sir. Could you help me understand your answer?"



Not that this stopped Sullivan from continuing to dance around the question:

“Senator, it strikes me that the reason that we’re talking about this is because you’ve mentioned comments that the president has made about this in the press."

"And so what I can tell you is about how, whether it’s with the 22nd Amendment or any other, and I do appreciate the refresher on it, that’s why they write these things down and I keep it with me, I would be looking to the text of the provision and the original public meaning of that text, at, you know, what it meant to the people and the states who ratified it at the time that they did it.

"My recollection is that that was in the wake of the Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt.”

Coons shut this down:

“Is there any possible way to interpret that amendment as meaning anything other than no person shall be elected and serve as president for a third term? I can’t, I almost can’t imagine a provision that is clearer than this. And you’re right about, I agree with you about the historical context."

"We had a president who served four terms. There was a broad discussion, debate, and an amendment to the Constitution was adopted that says no one can serve a third term. How is it in any way controversial that any person elected to it, President Trump or anybody else, President Obama. There’s no debate about this, in my view.”

Many were appalled by Sullivan's testimony.

Trump has previously suggested he might try to stay in office indefinitely.



During a November 2024 meeting with House Republicans, he hinted that he might seek their support in attempting to bypass the Constitution to run for a third term in the future, a remark that drew laughter from the supportive audience.

Last year, Trump's former chief strategist-turned-MAGA-influencer Steve Bannon was criticized after revealing that Trump has a "plan" to get a third term as president.

Bannon denied that giving Trump a third term would turn the U.S. into a quasi-dictatorship, insisting—despite previously saying that there is "a plan" to circumvent constitutional norms—that he will have won a third term with the support of the American people, which he said "is what the Constitution embodies."