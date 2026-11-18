Following the official announcement that Robert Pattinson will be taking over the role of 007 in the James Bond franchise, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was mocked for sharing an AI-generated photo of himself as James Bond armed with a carrot.

A few months back, Kennedy—the face of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initative—launched his new YouTube program, The Real Food Show. HHS says the series is designed to provide families with accessible nutrition guidance and budget-friendly cooking advice.

In response to the official announcement that Pattinson will play Bond, Kennedy took the opportunity to promote his program and objectives by sharing an AI-generated photo of himself as the iconic spy armed not with a gun but with a carrot.

He captioned it:

"Food. Real Food."

You can see his post and the photo below.





@SecKennedy/X

People were not impressed by Kennedy's act of self promotion—coming just as the U.S. lost its measles elimination status—and the mockery was swift.





Kennedy was similarly mocked earlier this year after he shared a video on X with the caption "MAHAMania: SnackDown" in which he wrestles a Twinkie as part of his MAHA initiative.

Kennedy posted the AI-generated video in March; it shows him emerging shirtless into a WWE SmackDown arena while Limp Bizkit’s 2000 hit "Rollin'" plays in the background.

In the clip, a commentator shouts, “Here we go, the crowd is on their feet, what an entrance!” as Kennedy storms the ring and attacks a person dressed in a Twinkie costume who is holding a sign that reads, “I [Heart] Junk Food.”

Kennedy is then shown lifting, kicking, and slamming his opponent in the clip before raising his arms in celebration after being declared the winner. “A massive slam! This is incredible,” the commentator exclaims. The video ends with the words “Eat Real Food” appearing across the screen.