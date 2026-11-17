Jennifer Lopez has been married four times, but one fan thinks she still has room to add a few more husbands to the list. And judging by her reaction, nobody had ever put her love life into perspective quite like this.

During a recent Q&A, the 57-year-old entertainer reflected on her four divorces, admitting she wasn't sure she had another wedding in her. But someone in the audience had a surprisingly simple way of looking at her marital history.

And the math was hard to argue with.

One audience member had a different take on JLo's romantic future:

"You have six more fingers..."

The exchange took place on Sunday at New York City's 92nd Street Y, where Lopez joined Rachel Zegler for a screening and discussion of The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas. The conversation had turned to her 2018 song El Anillo, which asks a romantic partner about marriage.

The unexpected remark caught Jenny from the Block off guard. She burst into laughter, pointed toward the crowd, and needed a moment to compose herself.

Lopez couldn't resist turning the fan's comeback into a business opportunity:

"Oh, my god, that is the funniest thing I’ve ever heard in my life. That’s a T-shirt: ‘I got six more fingers.'"

The evening wasn't entirely devoted to wedding rings and ex-husbands. The singer also discussed becoming an empty nester, teased new music and a world tour, and offered a glimpse of what's ahead.

Watch the hilarious moment unfold at the New York Q&A below:

Jennifer Lopez reacts to a fan’s comment after the singer mentioned having four divorces:“You have six more fingers!” https://t.co/91FxfXiIM8

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2026

Leave it to someone in the crowd to deliver one of the night's most memorable lines without ever stepping onstage.

JLo's romantic history has certainly kept the tabloids busy. Her former husbands include Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, and Ben Affleck, whose divorce from the pop star was finalized in 2025.

These days, another trip down the aisle doesn't seem to be a priority. Between the end of Bennifer's second chapter and her 18-year-old twins, Max and Emme, heading off to college, she's been adjusting to a different phase of life.

During an appearance with Jimmy Fallon, the "On the Floor" hitmaker described her newfound independence:

"It’s the first time since, like, my early 20s that I haven’t been with someone. I’m alone, I’m free."

That hasn't stopped the rumor mill. The Marry Me star has been linked to her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein, with reports suggesting a possible off-screen romance. Neither has publicly confirmed a relationship, leaving the speculation firmly in rumor territory.

Meanwhile, the singer has returned to the recording studio, working on fresh material while taking stock of what her past relationships have taught her.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer acknowledged that some lessons came the hard way:

“The only way you really learn these lessons is to make mistakes, to fail, to have things not work out the way you thought they were.”

And her professional calendar isn't exactly empty. The JLo Show: Live in Las Vegas captures the final performance of her Las Vegas residency and premieres November 26 on CBS and Paramount+.

See JLo discuss the inspiration behind her show below:

- YouTube The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

While her career remains busy, home has become considerably quieter. With Max and Emme away at college, the mother of two has been reconsidering feelings she once tried to avoid.

Lopez shared how her relationship with solitude has changed:

“I enjoy my space, and I never was like that. I was always so afraid of the quiet and of being alone. I think that’s what drove me to make some decisions that weren’t the best for me in my life. But I really feel at peace there in my house that I’ve built.”

For all that reflection, the moment at the 92nd Street Y showed that Jenny from the Block can still laugh at herself. The fan's timing was impeccable, and her reaction made the exchange even better.

Here's how social media responded to the unforgettable Q&A moment:





































And JLo isn't the only half of Bennifer who's had someone take a swipe at their relationship history.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Affleck recalled visiting a bookstore with his child Fin. When the actor tried offering relationship advice, Fin fired back with a remark questioning just how qualified their father was to give it.

Being an Oscar winner doesn't make a dad immune to getting roasted by his kids.

Watch Affleck recount the exchange with Fin below:

- YouTube Jimmy Kimmel Live

Despite their split, Affleck has continued to speak highly of his ex-wife, praising her performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman, which he executive produced. The timing makes for quite a comparison. Affleck gets a reality check from his child, while Lopez gets one from a stranger in the audience.

Different settings, equally sharp punchlines.

And if Lopez ever decides to give marriage another shot, at least one person in New York believes she has a few fingers left to count on.