President Donald Trump was called out after making racist remarks directed at NBC White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, who questioned him about the ground stop that caused travel chaos over the weekend and why he's focused on various construction projects around Washington, D.C., instead of aviation infrastructure.
Trump has given significant attention to White House renovations and other pet projects around Washington, D.C., during his second term in office. Trump's White House renovations have already cost nearly $1 billion, according to one analysis.
What's worse is that he continues to do so even as criticism continues to rain down on his administration after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a ground stoppage of all flights in the U.S. on Friday that left passengers stranded and scrambling.
FlightAware data showed that more than 16,000 flights were delayed or canceled on November 13. At a news conference the following day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested that the widespread disruption may have stemmed from system upgrades conducted the previous day. Officials, he said, believed the upgrades had placed an excessive load on the communications network.
Alcindor, noting that all of this is going on as Republicans control Congress, asked:
"Mr. President, what do you say to critics who say you were too focused on D.C. construction projects while our airline systems were crumbling, given the fact that Republicans have been in control?"
Trump replied:
"Well, if you take a look at the White House, it's flawless. Listen to me — I know you don't see dirt — but if you'd take a look at the White House, you'd never notice broken windows, obviously, from where you come. I don't know. But we had 18 broken windows."
Trump continued to praise his own renovations, even saying that "the helipad has gotten great reviews." Alcindor asked him what "responsibility" he takes for the ground stoppage, noting that Duffy has blamed it on aging systems he claims are underfunded. The administration has given conflicting narratives about the incident.
But Trump ignored her questions and lashed out:
"Oh, you're so pathetic! Listen, I have a responsibility to make sure the symbol of our country is in decent shape. And it takes me 10 minutes a day — very little time. 10 minutes a day. I have people — I don't do it. You don't see me on a scaffold." ...
"This doesn't cost money. This is peanuts. And I pay for it. This doesn't cost money; this is peanuts, this is called talent. Talent. You don't have talent. You don't know what a broken column is."
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Many have criticized Trump, pointing out how he insinuated thatAlcindor grew up poor, an accusation he's leveled at Black politicians in the past.
Trump has attacked Alcindor before.
During the first Trump administration, Alcindor, who at the time worked for PBS News Hour, noted on social media that she had asked Trump "what he thinks of people seeing his rhetoric as emboldening white nationalists and whether he was concerned that Republicans would be seen as supporting white nationalists."
Trump insisted he had "among the highest poll numbers with African Americans" and accused Alcindor of asking "a racist question."
Alcindor noted that she–as shown in video footage of the exchange–followed up with a question "about his proposed middle class tax cut" because "that's what journalists do." She added that she asked the question because even if the president "doesn't intend it, some see him as directly appealing to racists."