It's been just under a year since the shocking deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, both found dead in their home as a result of multiple stab wounds, with their son Nick the prime suspect.

The beloved couple's untimely demise remains fresh in the mind of Conan O'Brien, owing to the fact that Rob, Michele, and Nick Reiner were all at his holiday party just hours before their deaths.

The mood of O'Brien's party reportedly took a nosedive upon the arrival of Nick Reiner, who got into what was described as a heated argument with his father shortly after arrival.

While Nick was not initially on O'Brien's guest list, Rob had reportedly asked the former Tonight Show host if it would be alright if Nick tagged along, concerned about leaving him alone because of his history of substance abuse.

The Reiners were said to have left the party only minutes after the argument, making their goodbye with host O'Brien the last time he would ever speak to his close friends.

In an interview with The New Yorker earlier this year, O'Brien admitted to being "in shock for quite a while afterward" upon learning of Rob and Michele's deaths.

The red-headed comedian once again shared that his grief remains very prevalent at the recent Children’s Institute’s annual Cape & Gown Gala.

O'Brien shared that the loss of his friends remains "devastating and surreal" and leaves him feeling "very hollow," but he's grateful the couple's memory could be kept alive through The Children's Institute, a charity that Rob and Michele actively supported.

He said:

"This event, something that they cared about so much, the Children’s Institute, is just a way to imagine and realize that they’re here and they’re working,"

"They started something, and we keep them with us."

"We keep them close if we join in and do the work because that’s what they were all about."

"I’m sure the way they died adds to how their close friends feel about their loss. What a horrifying waste."- Altruistic_Seat_6644

"He shouldn't feel guilty, but i bet that 'what if' weighs heavy."- casinodeathstar

"I never met them but I was surprised how deeply their death hit me. Rob Reiner seemed like the most empathetic celebrity and always trying to do good. He was just as much America’s dad as Tom Hanks."- DavidLivedInBritain

"How happy Rob & his wife would be about the Blue Wave! Dolly Parton also."- Consistent-Leek4986

"'Stand By Me' is one of my favorite movies and as a Mainer definitely my favorite Stephen King adaptation. I don’t know much about Rob Reiner but any person who is a large part of such a great film must have some good qualities."- Intelligent-Band-852

"One thing that I realized, and I don’t care who you are. Life will find a way to leave you hollow; Grieve, accept it, and it will make you a changed person."- MacinTez

"Life will leave us all hollow if we let it."- oh_f*ck_yes_please

"I hope Conan is able to process his grief at his own pace and that he has a solid support system. Losing loved ones in such a tragic way is so heavy."- nickyfox13

"It’s a pretty common and unreasonable forced thinking many people in those kind of situations have. Those what if scenarios can follow you for the rest of your life in the worst case. A friend of mine has a similar story and he is chained to those kind of thoughts for over 13 years now. I hope Conan can get over it someday."- ricoimf

"I imagine that it's extra raw with his annual Christmas party coming up again soon. Such a tragedy. I hope all of their friends and remaining family get the help and support they need as the anniversary draws nearer."- happyklam

Nick Reiner is currently awaiting trial at the Los Angeles County Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

He will not face the death penalty, making life in prison without parole the maximum sentence.