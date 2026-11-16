Pop star Shakira had social media users cackling after finally responding to then-Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's joke about Michiganders who fear "Shakira Law" back in October.
El-Sayed was able to fend off Islamophobic attacks against him over many months, actions that culminated in his historic defeat of Michigan Republican Mike Rogers in the state's U.S. Senate race. He repeatedly faced accusations that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and wants to impose Sharia law nationwide.
But in the final weeks before the election, he took time to address these attacks by making a joke referencing Shakira and her worldwide hit "Hips Don't Lie":
“No one is trying to push Sharia law on anyone, but there is Shakira law. And Shakira law has one commandment: that the hips don’t lie."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
Now Shakira has finally commented on the joke, responding with the following message after El-Sayed's team posted a video of him making the joke to Instagram:
"Finally, a law my hips can agree with! Habibi, think you can get it through Congress?”
You can see what she wrote below.
@shakira/Instagram
And people are eating this up.
It's evident that the Islamophobic attacks against El-Sayed failed completely.
El-Sayed fended off these attacks right up to the final days of the election, when Vice President JD Vance mispronounced his name at a rally before accusing him of arguing that "criticisms of Sharia law were rooted in white supremacy."
The claim appears to refer to a 2022 speech in which El-Sayed criticized Oklahoma voters who had approved a 2010 ballot measure barring state courts from considering Sharia law in their decisions. He argued that the forces behind the measure were motivated by white supremacy. A federal judge struck down the ban in 2013, ruling it unconstitutional.
El-Sayed laughed this off after winning the race in Michigan, jokingly reminding Vance that Vance is obligated to swear him in when the new Congress is seated in January.