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Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom Trolls Defeated MAGA Senator With Brilliant Placard For Victory Speech

Scott Colom; Cindy Hyde-Smith
Brandon Bell/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Breakthrough T1D

Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom is going viral for the placard he placed in front of the podium for his victory speech after defeating Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith that trolled her for trying to downplay high beef prices.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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After becoming the first Black senator to be elected in Mississippi since the Reconstruction era, Mississippi Democrat Scott Colom went viral for the placard he placed in front of the podium for his victory speech after defeating Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith that trolled her for trying to downplay high beef prices.

Last week, Democrats swept midterm election races to win back both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate in a clear repudiation of the Trump administration. The Mississippi race took a while to tabulate but Colom ultimately emerged victorious, riding the blue wave that punished Republicans for not addressing concerns about the cost of living.

Colom addressed his supporters from a podium that featured a placard that reads "PICKED ANOTHER SENATOR."

He said:

"For months and months I've been telling everybody everywhere I go that we're going to win this election. I was saying it 8 or 9 months ago. I've been saying it on the news."
"But every time I said it, I pointed out that people were going to give me too much credit for it because it's not something that I did. It's something that we did."
"All I did was have the courage to imagine a night like this. I had the courage to believe in Mississippi. I had the courage to understand that we could show the country that Mississippi matters."

You can hear what he said and see the placard for yourself in the video below.


Screenshot of Scott Colom and "PICKED ANOTHER SENATOR" sign MS NOW

The phrase "PICKED ANOTHER SENATOR" is a reference to Colom's viral campaign ad that brought more attention to the time Hyde-Smith dodged a question about high beef prices amid the nationwide affordability crisis and told WLOX news viewers that they have "so many proteins to choose from."

The ad shows one man, flipping burgers as he spoke, saying:

“Pick another protein? Sh***t, I’d rather pick another senator instead."

Others echo his sentiment, with one accusing her of having “lost her damn mind” and another beginning an expletive-laden response before Colom finishes the thought for him, suggesting voters should "pick another senator instead."

You can see the ad below.

Hyde-Smith's remarks are quite something considering it’s conservatives who claim Democrats want to "take their burgers away"—even going so far as to claim that the Biden administration was looking to limit Americans' red meat consumption.

But there's no doubt Colom's campaign paid off–and people can't get enough of that shady placard.


It's safe to say Colom had arguably the most consequential political ad of the midterm election cycle because he and voters pulled off what for decades many people thought would be impossible in the Deep South.

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