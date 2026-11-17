President Donald Trump was called out after he tried to blame former President Joe Biden and his administration for the ground stop that caused travel chaos over the weekend.
FlightAware data showed that more than 16,000 flights were delayed or canceled on November 13. At a news conference the following day, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy suggested that the widespread disruption may have stemmed from system upgrades conducted the previous day. Officials, he said, believed the upgrades had placed an excessive load on the communications network.
Duffy said the ground stop likely stemmed from a problem that arose when contractor L3Harris was replacing an aging copper wire with a fiber-optic system at an air traffic facility in El Dorado, Arkansas. It remains unclear whether the outage resulted from equipment failure or contractor error.
When asked for clarification on what exactly happened, Trump blamed "old equipment"—and Biden of course:
"We have old equipment, broken equipment. We've been telling that to Congress and Congress, I'm sure, will move. Very old equipment, some of it 55 years [old]."
"I hate to blame anybody, but the Biden administration hooked up a lot of copper into glass. And copper, if you know anything about electrical engineering, you cannot hook up copper into glass."
You can hear what he said in the video below.
When asked if he takes any responsibility for the stoppage, Trump said:
"I don't take any responsibility. They did a great job — Secretary Duffy, they acted incredibly, everybody was safe, nobody was hurt, no crashes, no nothing."
"The only responsibility should be for 40 years, they should've done this."
You can hear what Trump said in the video below.
People are having none of it.
The criticism Trump faces also comes as Duffy was called out by a reporter after he attempted to blame Congress for not granting funds to fix outdated air traffic control systems.
Although Duffy openly questioned, "How many times does this have to happen before Congress gives the money to fix it?" he was put on the spot by a reporter who pointed out that he has "been in office almost two years now" and "Republicans controlled both chambers of Congress, and still do."
Not to mention that both Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin actually voted against a transportation funding bill in 2019 that would've given $10 billion to the FAA when they were both in the House of Representatives.
The Trump administration's deflections don't have the same effect that they used to.