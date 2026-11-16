On Friday, Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal reported that after 26 years, the United States has lost its measles elimination status on the international stage. The measles-free status was achieved in 2000 through the efforts of universal vaccination of public school children against one of the most contagious diseases on Earth.
For decades, the United States engaged in "robust immunization campaigns and the creation of a program that made shots free for millions of children." But the rise of conspiracy theories, medical misinformation, pseudoscience pushed by grifters, and charlatans making millions off the gullible and ignorant have all had a profound negative impact on public health.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), an international health body, revoked the measles elimination status. The report called it a "stunning reversal for a nation that has kept the vaccine-preventable disease at bay for decades."
Much of the blame is being laid at the feet of prominent antivaxxer and conspiracy theorist, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has continued to spout his medical misinformation as head of the United States public health agency as well as cutting programs that don't align with his beliefs.
Kennedy, who has no medical or scientific training, made a fortune selling himself as an expert on vaccines and epidemiology for 21 years before accepting the government post. During his confirmation hearing to become Trump's HHS Secretary, Kennedy admitted no one should take medical advice from him.
The American Academy of Pediatrics and other groups have called Kennedy's performance as the United States' head of public health "dangerous" and "unscientific."
WSJ reported:
"The acceleration of cases coincides with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as health secretary. Since joining the administration, Kennedy has tried to cut the number of shots on the childhood vaccine schedule, promoted long-debunked claims that immunizations cause autism and cut federal funding for some vaccine research."
People thought credit for the resurgence in measles cases and preventable deaths was being given where it was due.
On the very same day we lost measles elimination status, there are folks out there suggesting Democrats should find ways to work with Kennedy. Are you kidding? Impeach him instead.
[image or embed]
— @NewsJennifer (Jennifer Schulze) (@newsjennifer.bsky.social) November 14, 2026 at 11:52 AM
The arsonist failed to stop the fire he set
— BRAK AND BLUE (@yinkadoubledare.bsky.social) November 15, 2026 at 11:44 AM
@BettyMcCollum04/X
@hypervisible/Bluesky
@micyoung75/X
Unbelievable. RFK Jr is still treating it like a harmless childhood disease parents would purposefully infect their children with to “get it over with.”This misinformation-spreading, anti-science crank must GO.
[image or embed]
— 🗳️ ☄️ Electorate Badger 🇺🇦🇨🇦🇬🇱 (@kvetcherntherye.bsky.social) November 14, 2026 at 12:21 PM
The results of medical misinformation spread by self-serving, fully-vaccinated individuals like RFK Jr. are already being seen in outbreaks of preventable diseases and deaths of children. Political movements that promote ignorance and scientific illiteracy have only made matters worse.
Now that they've brought back measles, critics wonder what's next: polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, bubonic plague? Only time will tell if the United States continues to regress or can turn things around.