Andrew Rannells recently encountered one such fan after skipping the stage door following a preview of It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. The disappointed theatergoer took their grievances to Instagram, accompanied by a photo captured during the performance.

The theatergoer delivered a farewell worthy of its own dramatic curtain call:

“Luv u but u broke my ❤️ 4 skipping the stage door bye forever 👿”

Oh, the audacity. This fan wasn't just upset about missing Rannells at the stage door. They'd also been filming during the performance. And this was a preview, no less!

For those unfamiliar with Broadway's rehearsal process, previews are when productions are still being fine-tuned. Performers can spend their days rehearsing before returning to the stage that evening. By curtain call, they've practically worked a double shift.

But sure, let's make an exhausted actor feel guilty for not clocking in for an unpaid meet-and-greet.

But the Broadway veteran wasn't about to let this particular review go unanswered:

“You broke my heart for filming DURING THE SHOW! I will do my best to make it to the stage door as often as possible. But especially during previews, with rehearsals during the day, I have to think of my health and wellness first. ❤️”

Nothing says devoted Broadway fan quite like flouting theatre etiquette while demanding a little extra customer service.

Rannells, a two-time Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon and Falsettos, is no stranger to Broadway drama. But even Elder Price might struggle to convert someone who thinks a theatre ticket comes with visitation rights.

And rather than let the fan's complaint have the final curtain call, Rannells shared the exchange on his Instagram Story, including an image from the video they had taken during the performance.

Take a look at the post Rannells shared, where the evidence practically deserves its own Playbill:

@andrewrannells/Instagram

In his defense, Rannells hasn't made himself a stranger to audiences. Beyond greeting fans after performances, he recently reunited with his Falsettos castmates for a concert. The man is hardly hiding in the wings.

And there's footage of him doing the very thing this fan insisted on treating as a contractual obligation during an October performance:

So much for the idea that one missed encounter means the Sharpies have been permanently retired.

Of course, there's a difference between admiring a performer and treating every encounter like an invitation. Even a Falsettos fan can appreciate that not every interaction needs another act.

That distinction came up on Reddit, where one theatergoer recalled attending an intimate reading of The Normal Heart on Fire Island:

“I attended an intimate reading of ‘The Normal Heart’ on Fire Island which Andrew [Rannells] was in. He was hanging around after the show for a while and although I could have asked him for an autograph or talked to him, he was talking to his husband so I read the room and didn’t bother him! Actors do not owe you their time!”

A little restraint. A little respect. Somebody give that theatergoer a Tony for Best Supporting Boundaries.

Rannells isn't alone in navigating the demands of Broadway fandom. In 2024, Heartstopper star Joe Locke faced criticism for skipping the stage door during Sweeney Todd. Surviving a Sondheim score wasn't enough for some fans.

The Agatha All Along star addressed the expectations surrounding his Broadway run:

“I need to conserve my energy to be able to do my job to the best of my ability.”

Then there's Tony winner Lea Salonga, whose experience during Here Lies Love went beyond the stage door when fans entered her dressing room uninvited.

Forget the velvet rope. Some people need an actual drawbridge.

Salonga had a pointed reminder for anyone confusing admiration with unrestricted access:

“I have boundaries. Do not cross them. Thank you.”

BroadwayWorld's stage-door guidance is straightforward. Respect barricades, follow theater staff instructions, don't grab performers, and remember that nobody is obligated to appear.

Your Playbill isn't a backstage security clearance, darling.

For theatergoers hoping to meet their favorite Broadway stars without becoming the subject of the next etiquette controversy, TikTok creator Flower Theatre offers a refresher on navigating the stage door without crossing the line.

Flower Theatre breaks down the unwritten rules of Broadway's post-show tradition:

Reddit users weren't organizing a candlelight vigil for Rannells' disappointed admirer. The complaint sparked a discussion about what a Broadway ticket actually buys.

One Reddit user, u/Hello_Gorgeous1985, weighed in on the theatergoer's dramatic exit:

“Bye forever? The entitlement is wild. You purchased a ticket to the show, not to a meet and greet after. The performers never have to come out and interact with the fans at the stage door and it is never a problem if they don’t.”

And naturally, the discourse didn't end there. Broadway fans know how to keep a conversation running long after the curtain falls, especially when someone mistakes a stage door for the VIP entrance to RuPaul's Drag Race.

See the social media reactions below:

u/wuphfhelpdesk/Reddit

u/123boopboop/Reddit

u/Polidorable/Reddit

u/Best-Candle8651/Reddit

u/My-Bum-Cracks/Reddit

u/Illustrious-Drummer4/Reddit

u/Imaginary_Style_1348/Reddit

u/brechts_piratejenny/Reddit

u/seacap206/Reddit

u/CrazyCatLadyForLife/Reddit

As for Rannells' actual production, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play reimagines Frank Capra's 1946 holiday classic as a 1940s radio broadcast. Rannells plays George Bailey, with Megan Hilty as Mary Bailey, Tituss Burgess as Clarence, Harry Hamlin as Mr. Potter, and Lisa Rinna as Violet. It's quite a lineup for Bedford Falls, which may never have seen this much Broadway and television glamour.

Director Jerry Zaks introduced the holiday production's creative ambitions:

“This story has touched the hearts of millions for generations, and I’m thrilled to now be bringing it to the Broadway stage this holiday season with this sensational cast of musical theater, television, and comedy greats.”

The production brings Bedford Falls to life through vintage radio theatre rather than recreating the film scene for scene. The audience gets a holiday classic performed live, complete with a cast whose credits could fill a Playbill on their own.

And unlike an autograph session, that experience is included in the ticket price:

The show officially opens November 18 at Broadway's Broadhurst Theatre and runs through January 3, 2027, with tickets available through Broadway ticketing channels.

George Bailey needed an angel to remind him what makes life wonderful. Some theatergoers might benefit from a much simpler revelation: The show is the experience. Everything afterward is a bonus.