The Grammys have released their complete list of the 2027 Grammy nominations and nominees.
There are some big names that are to be expected, like Taylor Swift and The Cure, but others are more surprising and even a little heartbreaking.
Before she died in August at 80, Dolly Parton recorded a special song with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, along with Queen Latifah, Lainey Wilson, and Reba McEntire, called "Light of a Clear Blue Morning." Proceeds from the song will support pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital.
The song was nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the 2027 awards show, happening on Sunday, February 7, 2027.
You can listen to the song here:
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
After the nominations were announced, Miley Cyrus posted a touching message to Dolly Parton, featuring a segment of the song they sang together and a vintage album of Parton's, New Harvest . . . First Gathering.
Cyrus posted on Instagram:
"A couple Christmases ago, Dolly gifted me this vinyl, knowing how much I’d love an original."
"My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs."
"To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire for 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart."
"This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital, a cause close to her heart."
"I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment. Love you, Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees."
You can see Cyrus's Instagram post here:
Fans were touched by the Grammy nomination and Cyrus's tribute to her godmother.
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Dolly Parton left behind an incredible legacy of music, entertainment, and literacy, and it's lovely to see her nominated for this song, even after she's passed. It's just further proof that her memory lives on.