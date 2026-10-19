Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Tribute To Dolly Parton At Hollywood Bowl—And We're Not Okay

But once rehearsals began, district officials decided her casting was the real problem.

Mota told KERA News exactly what made the decision so frustrating:

"I earned this role, and I went through the same process as everyone else did. And, ultimately, I was decided to be the best fit for the role."

Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) wanted Mota to share the role of Audrey with another student while the male understudy took over as Seymour.

When Mota and her mother challenged the casting change, the district canceled the entire production. So much for the show must go on.

Mota's mother, Nancy Jimenez-Mota, wasn't backing down:

“But there comes a point where you have to stand up and say enough of this madness. Enough of this intimidation and nonsense.”

The controversy didn't stay behind the curtain. Mota made her case public, demanding the original production and casting be reinstated rather than accepting a compromise that would cost her the role she earned.

Mota took her fight directly to Instagram:

Meanwhile, the district's legal reasoning had a plot twist of its own.

Officials initially cited Texas Senate Bill 12, a 2023 anti-drag law ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge. But according to KERA News, the district later clarified that it meant a separate 2025 law restricting certain LGBTQ-related school activities.

Which provision actually prohibited Mota's casting? The district never identified one, leaving its legal justification looking considerably less convincing than its decision to cancel the show was decisive.

Grand Prairie ISD offered this justification in its official statement:

"When District leadership learned of this issue, and in consideration of themes in the musical involving an abusive relationship, a decision was made to pull that production and find something more appropriate."

That explanation raises an obvious question. South Grand Prairie High School staged Little Shop of Horrors four years ago, and another district school plans to perform it this year. KERA News also reported that officials feared political protests.

Apparently, the material was acceptable until the casting became controversial.

And Texas school theater has seen this script before. In 2023, Sherman Independent School District removed transgender student Max Hightower from a male role in Oklahoma! before reversing course.

Keller Independent School District also canceled The Laramie Project in 2024, a play exploring the aftermath of the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard. Students pushed back, gathering more than 3,000 petition signatures before the district eventually allowed the production to proceed.

Timber Creek High School sophomore Taylor Silvestri captured what students stood to lose:

"It’s a beautiful tragedy about real emotions. And to not have that opportunity to portray true emotions is devastating."

Different schools, different shows, but familiar questions about whose stories get told and who gets to perform them.

For Mota, the fallout is particularly personal. What should have been a milestone in her senior year has become a dispute over whether she can keep a role she won through auditions. Her family is considering legal action while continuing to push for the production's return.

Mota also discussed the controversy in a video interview:

- YouTube NBC DFW

The dispute has extended beyond the auditorium, drawing attention to the decisions schools make when student performances become political flashpoints.

Here's how social media responded:

@brigittebandit/Instagram

@avaghoward/Instagram

@alonzom10/Instagram

@muttly2001/Instagram

@devers101978/Instagram

@coraanay/Instagram

@pussgirl3000/Instagram

@madisyn_martin_/Instagram

@damoyee/Instagram

@lilyandrxde/Instagram

@morgan.taylor.05/Instagram

@kris_teen98/Instagram

Mota's removal raises questions under Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational programs.

ACLU of Texas attorney Chloe Kempf questioned the district's legal position:

"No matter what state law is on the table that we're talking about, federal law and the Constitution strongly prohibit gender discrimination like it appears that we are seeing in this case."

Whether GPISD violated Title IX remains unresolved. But the district has yet to identify a specific provision of Texas law prohibiting Mota from playing Seymour.

The irony is hard to miss. A school production meant to give students the chance to perform has instead become a lesson in how quickly those opportunities can disappear when politics enters the auditorium.

Mota earned her place onstage. The district's response was to cancel the stage altogether.