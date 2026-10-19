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Miley Cyrus Breaks Down In Tears During Emotional Tribute To Dolly Parton At Hollywood Bowl—And We're Not Okay

Miley Cyrus; Dolly Parton
Kevin Mazur/Atlantic Records/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Cyrus tearfully remembered her late godmother at the Hollywood Bowl, revealing why the venue held such special significance before performing "Jolene" in her honor.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 19, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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This past weekend, Miley Cyrus performed at the Hollywood Bowl, and being on the same stage where her late godmother Dolly Parton performed countless times brought up a lot of emotions and memories for the star.

Cyrus reminisced with the audience about a time when she wanted to "experience" Parton instead of perform with her:

"I only got to see Dolly Parton live in concert one time in my entire life and it was here."
"I spend a lot of time backstage and if she had it her way, when she was playing a show, I’d be standing right beside her in a matching costume."
"And so, when I was coming to the show at the Bowl to see her, I said, ‘You know, I would love a night where I could just experience you.’”

Cyrus became emotional as she thought back to getting a seat in the audience, only for Parton to give her a shoutout, drawing the crowd's attention to her goddaughter instead of herself.

Cyrus continued:

"Like so many things Dolly did, that I didn’t understand it at the time, sitting here with you all right now, feeling her all around me, knowing that she’s right here beside me every day, all the time, more than she could be when she was here."
"I feel her, now more than ever. Knowing that I get to share this story with you all, it makes that night very worth it. This memory is gold to me.”

Then Cyrus looked to the future, calling her connection with Parton "eternal."

"Me and Dolly, we are eternal. Nothing in this life could tear us apart."
"And I’m gonna see her again. I can’t f**king wait because I miss her."
"Some of the greatest music that we have today was written, produced, and performed by my Aunt Dolly.”

By the end of the story, Cyrus found herself choked up, holding back tears, as she launched into an emotional rendition of "Jolene."

You can watch the video here:

Fans were deeply touched by Cyrus's tribute to Parton, as well as her rendition of "Jolene."









This is such a touching tribute and also must be such a full-circle moment for the former Hannah Montana star.

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