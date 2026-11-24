When someone shows up at a wedding in inappropriate attire, people are quick to assume that the person was intentionally trying to cause a scene or to sabotage the wedding.
But sometimes it's a simple misunderstanding. A guest may have misinterpreted the dress code, or maybe someone didn't give their plus-one some important details.
This was an important distinction this past weekend when Miley Cyrus shared a private wedding ceremony with her long-time boyfriend, musician Maxx Morando, and their guests. The invitation apparently asked guests to wear black or black and white.
Everyone seemed to get that memo, except for one woman who wore a bright yellow dress, which was caught on a photography drone while Cyrus and Morando exchanged their vows.
You can see a snapshot here:
People
A video was also shared on Instagram of a shot from the wedding, with Instagrammer @anastasiaandrushko quipping:
"There will always be one unexpected detail. The important part is that the memories are still beautiful."
You can see the video here:
Viewers were irked by the woman's apparel choice for the event while everyone else was considerate enough to show up in the appropriate clothing.
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
However, one Instagrammer chimed in and saved the day, explaining what had actually happened.
Apparently, the woman in the yellow dress was Belgica Vargas, wife of music producer Shawn Everett. Everett and Cyrus have been close friends for years.
The woman who chimed in was Vargas's sister, Grecia Vargas, who reassured viewers that this was all a misunderstanding.
"She didn't know guys."
"Her husband is really good friends with Miley and if you knew my bro-in-law then you would totally understand."
"My sister should have known better to double check on the invite."
"Anyway Miley is a sweetheart so she didn't care as much as the internet does."
"Our family is having a few laughs."
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
She went on:
"They've known [about the wedding] for a long time."
"My sister said she saw the invite 2 months ago and is gonna go home soon to see the invite and to see where they missed the memo."
"Her husband is a colorful guy so we're surprised he wore black"
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
After reading the background information, viewers were much more sympathetic.
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
@anastasiaandrushko/Instagram
Someone wearing the wrong color shouldn't be enough to ruin a wedding, of course, but people want one of the most important days of their lives to be as close to perfect as possible.
Fortunately, it was all a big misunderstanding, with no disrespect intended. Hopefully, it will be a funny memory for the family and a bright spot in Cyrus's memory of her wedding day.