Behind every successful actor is a hot dad. At least, that's the theory we're working with after Percy Jackson and the Olympians star Walker Scobell inadvertently unleashed his own Greek god upon the internet.

The 17-year-old actor stopped by Good Morning America on November 9 to promote Season 3 of the Disney+ series based on Rick Riordan's bestselling fantasy novels, which bring Greek mythology into the modern world.

During the interview, host Rhiannon Ally turned the conversation to family life, acknowledging that despite his Hollywood success, the young actor was still just another teenager to his parents.

And then Ally summoned a certain Greek god from the studio audience:

“To your family, you’re just Walker. Your dad is here. Hi dad, we see you over there. He must be so proud!”

Well, hello, Poseidon! With those piercing eyes, swept-back hair and rugged beard, Pete Scobell bears a striking resemblance to Black Sails and Die Another Day actor Toby Stephens, who plays Percy's divine daddy. Fans were practically petitioning for Pete to join the series.

Behold the man who sent the internet's tridents twitching:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

And those godlike looks are hardly Pete's only impressive attribute. He served nearly 17 years as a Navy SEAL, participating in the 2009 rescue of Captain Richard Phillips, dramatized in Captain Phillips. After retiring following a traumatic brain injury, he rediscovered his passion for music through rehabilitation.

Walker cheekily described his father's newfound swagger to E! News:

“He walks, his shoulders are back, and he's standing up a little taller.”

These days, Pete is Datavault AI's vice president of global security, overseeing security operations and risk management. Protecting assets is another of his specialties.

Here's Pete looking particularly distinguished in his corporate capacity:

Pete and his wife, Heather Scobell, a former West Virginia University soccer player, share three children—Leena, Walker, and Tanner. The couple has supported their son's acting career from the beginning, with Heather regularly checking in when he's away filming.

In a January Instagram tribute celebrating Walker's 17th birthday, the proud father encouraged his son to stay humble, work hard, and earn his trident every day.

Take a look at the proud dad's birthday tribute to his demigod:

Yes, trident. You can't make this stuff up. The former SEAL also released his country album Walkin' a Wire in 2015, collaborating with Wynonna Judd on "Hearts I Leave Behind."

Pete reflected on his musical journey with the Nashville Scene:

“I had been constantly singing in the barracks, singing really all my life. So I really began concentrating on playing again, making it both part of my rehab and my passion.”

Meanwhile, Mount Olympus' newest heartthrob was within earshot during Walker's E! News interview. The young actor considers the attention a compliment and hopes he'll eventually resemble his father.

Walker assured everyone that the Scobell household was enjoying the sudden thirst:

“No, he just thinks it's really funny. I think he's handling it well. He kind of makes a bunch of jokes about it. My mom and my brother and sister were making jokes about it.”

Imagine becoming an internet sex symbol simply by standing in a studio audience. Poseidon didn't even have to get wet.

Turning red, here's Walker attempting to navigate the perils of having a hot dad:

There might be a Hollywood hot dad support group in the making. Walker revealed he'd bonded with McKenna Grace over their fathers receiving similar attention online.

Even Zeus' daughter weighed in.

Costar Tamara Smart, who portrays Thalia Grace, found Pete's viral moment particularly amusing:

“You just see him hanging around set, and he's so sweet. So, to go viral on the morning show is just incredible.”

Who knew a brief cameo on morning television could inspire this much devotion? Somewhere, the actual gods of Olympus must be feeling a little neglected.

And judging by the social media reactions, there was no shortage of worshippers at this particular temple:









































As for our resident demigod, Walker made his professional debut playing a younger Ryan Reynolds in 2022's The Adam Project, beating out hundreds of hopefuls.

Author Rick Riordan explained why Walker was his perfect Percy:

"It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark, and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson."

Season 3 premiered last week on Disney+, adapting Riordan's 2007 novel The Titan's Curse. Percy must rescue Annabeth Chase while navigating a rivalry with Thalia and the escalating conflict between gods and Titans.

And while Disney hasn't officially confirmed Season 4, Walker seemingly let that divine secret slip during an interview for the Empire State Building's social media.

Watch Walker potentially spoil the gods' plans below:

- YouTube Empire State Building

Here's hoping Olympus has another season in store. Though if Pete ever makes a guest appearance, somebody might want to turn the sprinklers on.