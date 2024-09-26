Skip to content
A 'Hot Priest' Just Went Viral After Competing On 'Jeopardy!'—And Viewers Are Fanning Themselves

Screenshot of Steve Jakubowski on Jeopardy!
ABC

29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, had viewers swooning after competing on a recent episode of Jeopardy!

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraSep 26, 2024
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed some serious eye candy when 29-year-old Father Steve Jakubowski, a Catholic priest from Austin, Texas, appeared on the program and had everyone swooning.

Jakubowski was one of the three contestants on the trivia game show’s September 19th episode, and was quite the sight in his priestly robes.

Sadly, his time on Jeopardy! came to a close when he finished with only $99 after incorrectly answering the Final Jeopardy! question in the category “New York Movies.”

The clue was, “Frank Sinatra got upset that a photo of him caught fire in a Brooklyn pizzeria in this film.” The correct response was Spike Lee’s 1989 film Do The Right Thing, but Father Steve answered “The Godfather II” and wagered $5,301.

Not that it mattered much, considering how he garnered everyone's attention.

Jakubowski said he had a "great experience" on the show, sharing the following statement in which he praised host Ken Jennings and the show's crew to Fox News Digital:

"Ken and all the producers and team were very kind to me with the novelty of having a Catholic priest on the show. I hope it gave a positive impression of my community and the Church."
"The show airs at 3:30 where I live in Austin, and so we had a watch party at our parish school with our students and their parents -- tons of fun to share that with our parish."

If you enjoyed looking at Jakubowski then you might be—or might become—a fan of Fleabag, the dark comedy series conceived by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the show's second season, the eponymous Fleabag finds herself in lust with a hot priest played by actor Andrew Scott—a relationship that had the internet stirring thanks to the two actors' chemistry and Scott's widely acclaimed portrayal of a smoldering man whose vow of celibacy is tested.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Though Scott has been an acclaimed performer in his native Ireland and in Great Britain for years, his performance as the Hot Priest shot him to a new level of fame and he's since appeared in films like All of Us Strangers and recently captivated viewers as the lead in Netflix's take on The Talented Mr. Ripley.

If we're lucky, he might be down for playing another hot priest, so Jakubowski's 15 minutes might not be over just yet.

