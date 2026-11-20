On Friday, Rupert Murdoch's Wall Street Journal reported that after 26 years, the United States had lost its measles elimination status.
The designation, which meant that there was no continuous, endemic transmission of the measles virus within its borders for at least 12 months—was revoked by international health body the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) after measles outbreaks and deaths in multiple states.
On Tuesday, the conspiracy theory spewing antivax activist that MAGA Republican President Donald Trump tapped to be in charge of the country's public health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., took to social media to claim he's always been a proponent of vaccines.
Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. pushed his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement to match up with his boss' MAGA movement to further ally himself with Trump after liberals, progressives, and Democrats soundly rejected his presidential bid in 2024.
For over two decades, Kennedy has been making millions off his medical misinformation and pseudoscience while having no scientific or medical training.
But on Tuesday, he sang a different tune on X, writing:
"We will stop measles outbreaks, protect American families, and work to regain U.S. measles elimination status. I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles."
Rather than using the usual Trump administration scapegoat, Democratic President Joe Biden, for his failures as a public health official, Kennedy opted to blame the COVID pandemic for drops in vaccination rates.
"Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom, and Uzbekistan."
But qualified public health officials point to decades of antivaxxer grifters profiting off ignorance and fear mongering to sell their supplements, colloidal silver, ivermectin, and their services as an expert, something Kennedy participated in, leading to the drops in childhood vaccination rates over the last several decades, not the 2019 COVID pandemic.
Seemingly without an ounce of self-awareness, Kennedy wrote about the efforts by the agency he heads to combat "vaccine-preventable diseases" through consultation with "epidemiologists and other experts."
Kennedy added:
"We are working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust."
You can read Kennedy's full post here:
@SecKennedy/X
But people weren't willing to let the man who dismissed a measles outbreak that resulted in child's death 2025 as "not unusual" rewrite history to avoid accountability.
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Before becoming Trump's HHS head, RFK Jr. formerly chaired the anti-vaccine organization Children’s Health Defense. CHD claims vaccines cause autism, ADHD, food allergies, cancer, diabetes, sudden infant death syndrome, anorexia, and autoimmune diseases.
At a September 2026 Washington D.C. conference for CHD, Kennedy spouted the same misinformation and then told attendees they "have a strong and steadfast friend at the White House.
HHS Secretary Kennedy added:
"I spent 40 years in these battles. I intend to stay in this fight as long as I am able."
So which is it, is he still an antivaxxer activist or a vaccination advocate? Lives depend on the answer to that question.