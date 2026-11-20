Christina Ricci, the original Wednesday from The Addams Family, had her breakout role back in 1990 when Cher played her on-screen mom in Mermaids. The pair were close for years, and Ricci always spoke very highly of the singer and her positive influence on her career.

But in a new interview on What What Happens Live!, Ricci confided that the pair had a falling out back when she was 19, all thanks to a missed phone call.

When asked if she was still in touch with Cher, Ricci explained:

"I'm not. Unfortunately, she's still mad at me. She holds a grudge."

"When I was 19, I did some 'Rolling Stone' thing, and they interviewed her."

"Maybe it wasn't 'Rolling Stone'; it might have been 'Premiere,' but they interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me."

"And then she left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and blah, blah, blah, and she was so sorry."

"And I was 19, and so I didn't return that message.”

Andy Cohen clarified:

"Oh, so she was mad at you for not returning the message?"

Ricci took the blame:

"I’m pretty sure. Because I’ve reached out to her since and gotten radio silence.”

But Ricci could also put herself in Cher's shoes and understand why she was upset.

"I absolutely, 100% can imagine being Cher and being like: ‘Oh my god, they misquoted me, and I'm gonna call this young person and explain to her that they misquoted me...'"

"...and then the gall of that young person to not return the call and be like: ‘Oh my god, Cher, it's OK. I love you so much…'"

"Like, I would be so p**sed. I get it."

You can watch the clip here:

A clip from the interview was shared on the "Pop Culture Chat" subReddit, prompting quite the discourse about maintaining friendships and being petty.

Despite Ricci's readiness to take the blame, some Redditors placed the blame on Cher because of how young her co-star was at the time.

"I love both these women. I know Cher is always unabashedly herself and truthful (which I love), but wouldn’t Christina have been a… child when they worked together? At the oldest, 19?"

"Seems pretty weird if Cher said awful things about her. Like, that’s a minor." - NHLwatch4765

"Cher blaming the journalist for things she said isn't a true apology anyway. "- wheatqueens

"Wait, the beef is allegedly over her simply not returning an apology phone call decades ago?"

"If true, that’s ridiculously petty." - NoMap749

"Isn't Cher known for this kind of thing? Both holding a Grudge and being shady in the press?"

"Also, while we like to think of her as being timeless and perpetually young, she’s 80. She’s still a typical Boomer."

"Not returning a phone call is some s**t my great aunt would hold a grudge for and announce to everyone at Thanksgiving as the reason she’s cut me out of her will." - theanti_girl

"Cher is kind of known for being immature and petty. People like to say she's a 'diva,' but so much of it comes across as simply just not being a very nice person."

"That being said, she's still a living legend, and I'll take rudeness over the things people excuse for male celebrities." - HereOnCompanyTime

But a few sided with Cher, pointing out that this wasn't the most practical friendship for her to maintain in Hollywood.

"Cher is like one of the few celebrities that says whatever she wants and doesn't give a f**k what anyone thinks about it."

"You will rarely ever hear her backtrack or apologize for something, so if she says she was misquoted, I believe her. I don't know why replies are so fast to turn on her." - VeronicoElectronica

"I feel like the reasoning of, 'She doesn’t like me because I didn’t return her call,' is applying some big assumptions to the whole thing. There are any number of reasons that Cher wouldn’t be interested in forming a relationship with her coworker from 36 years ago."

"She probably doesn’t think about Ricci at all, and with the volume of people who are ostensibly trying to get in contact with Cher or make some claim to relationship with her, it’s not surprising that Cher isn’t chomping at the bit to reconnect with her costar who was 10 years old when they worked together nearly 40 years ago." - irisbeyond

"This is a very relatable thing. Let's be frank, also, that it is already a tenuous relationship."

"They worked on a movie together when Christina was a child, so they are former, temporary coworkers with a very large age difference."

"If you have an awkward exchange with an old coworker and just lose touch, you might not really be in the market to rekindle that relationship decades later. They've moved on, they don't really know each other." - PurplishPlatypus

"I mean, in real life, I sometimes look at a friendship that doesn't really mean much to me, and now the other person just did something to annoy me, it's like... Why am I even mad? Nobody is making me spend time with this person?"

"So then I just stop putting in the effort. My time is valuable to me, and I'd rather spend it on people I love."

"Might seem from the outside to be a petty reason to pull away from someone, but sometimes that person's presence just isn't worth the effort." - FullofContradictions

This is the kind of misunderstanding that could have been easily cleared up with one more phone call, but it seems the relationship likely wasn't important enough for either woman to maintain, since a 19-year-old Ricci didn't want to face a potential confrontation and Cher wasn't interested in responding to follow-up calls.