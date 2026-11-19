Social media users are cracking up after realizing that a photo of President Donald Trump alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC Summit bears a striking resemblance to the cover for Weezer's Blue Album.

The Blue Album was Weezer's debut, featuring such classic songs as "Buddy Holly" and "Say It Ain't So." It was a hit with Gen X and was further embraced by the Millennial generation. The album artwork, by glamour photographer Peter Gowland, depicts band members Rivers Cuomo, Brian Bell, Matt Sharp, and Patrick Wilson staring at the camera against a simple blue background.

You can see below.

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Trump traveled to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, a gathering where member economies discuss regional trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Trump met with Putin and Xi for a rare three-way talk. According to a readout released by the Kremlin, the three men "exchanged views in detail on the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining strategic stability and international security."

The Kremlin said the three, whose countries are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, had "reaffirmed their commitment to reforming the UN so that it can more effectively respond to global challenges and fulfill its fundamental mission in the area of international peace and security."

Of course, news photographers were on hand to take photos of the trio. One photo in particular, this one from photographer Doug Bell, shows them standing against a blue wall and you can see immediately why observers drew comparisons to Weezer's iconic album.

Doug Bell/Getty Images

The jokes came flying almost immediately.









Though the photos of the three men inspired many laughs online, Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine, who sits on the Committee on Foreign Relations, said he was "troubled" after "seeing the president stand with Putin and Xi, rather than seeing the president stand with the leaders of the global democracies."



Kaine also drew attention to Trump's decision to meet Putin on the sidelines and shake his hand. Trump bragged about his strong relationship with Putin and referred to him as a "friend."

Kaine said "Putin is not a friend, and so you know he [Trump] was either being insincere or he is deeply deluded if he thinks Vladimir Putin is a friend."