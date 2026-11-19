A fact that people need to be more aware of is that parenting is a lifetime commitment: once a parent bring a child into the world, they should be their support system for life, and their responsibilities do not end once their child becomes a legal adult.

TikToker @groovyrockerchick had quite a bone to pick with parents who are effectively counting down the days until their kids turn 18, at which time they think they'll be free of parenthood. She was particularly upset with young parents, who she'd witnessed act as if they'd have a whole second chance at life once their children are grown up.

Kids, of course, are going to grow up and become more independent, but between the tough economy, finding a job, deciding whether college is the right choice for them at this time, and all of the things that they have to learn how to do as an adult, these parents who think they're "done" at the age of 18 will have a rude awakening when their kids call with questions, or worse, disappear from their lives entirely because they realize that their parents have been wishing them away.

One example TikToker @groovyrockerchick gave was:

"'I actually only have 16 more years. My daughter's two, so I only have 16 more years until I'm free.'"

"Are you being serious right now?"

"Do you think that when she's 18, she going to come to you with all her stuff packed up in, like, a U-Haul or something and be like, 'Ok, I got into the big state school! Bye mom and dad! I'm never gonna move back home ever again and I'm going to have a totally flawless transition into a job after college?'"

"They're delusional."

You can watch the video here:

Fellow TikTokers agreed with @groovyrockerchick's sentiment.

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Some even pointed out that they actually needed their parents more once they were adults.

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@groovyrockerchick/TikTok

A parent's role in their child's life, of course, will change as they grow up, become more independent, and spend much more time outside of the home, between school, extracurriculars, their social circle, and maybe even a first job.

But a healthy family dynamic will always leave that door open. There are going to be questions that arise from things that a new adult won't know that they didn't know, like how to clean the air conditioning filters, and they might realistically need to move back home, thanks to the economy.

If people are going to become parents, it would be far more fulfilling if they saw each other as a family for life, rather than risking potential estrangement when their adult kids realize that they've simply counted down the days until they could check off the to-do list box next to "raise the kid."